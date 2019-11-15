A memorial service for Ms. Diamond Anastasia Wright, 21, of Phenix City, AL will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 16, 2019 at The City Church in Opelika, AL. Pastor Randy Cowart and Pastor Andrew Bryan will officiate. Ms. Wright passed away November 4, 2019 at Piedmont Regional Hospital in Columbus, GA. She was a member of The City Church. In 2016, she graduated from Beulah High School. She is survived by: one son, Bryson Edwards of Phenix City, AL; her mother, Stephanie Wright of Phenix City, AL; her father, Anthony Wright, Sr. of San Antonio, TX; one sister, Qualeisha Wright of Phenix City, AL; one brother, Anthony Wright, Jr. of Phenix City, AL; her maternal grandmother, Annie Thomas of Union Springs, AL; a nephew, Kason Echols; three aunts, Daphanie Ellis of Phenix City, Al; Nikkia (Jairo) Velazques of Atlanta, GA and Zandra Kirk of Montgomery, AL; two uncles, Moses Pendleton and Ezekiel Ellis both of Opelika, AL; several great aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
