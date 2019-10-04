Funeral service for Mrs. Sarah L. Wright, 86, of Opelika, AL will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Rev. George McCulloh will officiate. Mrs. Wright passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. A family hour will be Friday from 5:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home. Her remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. She is survived by: four children, Mary Chandler, Willie Wright, Angela (Rodney) Wright and Karen (L.C.) Lilly all of Opelika, AL; six grandchildren, Eric (Glenita) Chandler, Marquetia Wright, Erica Marshall, Sabrina Wright, Rodney Wright, Jr. and Terence Wright; six great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; one sister, Lennie B. Jordan of Opelika, AL; a god-daughter, Sharon Parker of Atlanta, GA; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
