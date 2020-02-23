May 17, 1960 - February 18, 2020 Funeral service for JoAnn (Ann) Yancey, 59, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 24, 2020, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 135 Townsend Road, Auburn, AL 36830 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend Chester Levett will officiate. Ms. Yancey, who passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born May 17, 1960 in Lee County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Ms. Yancey will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. She leaves to cherish her memory: two children, LaQuailo Pitts of Huntsville, AL and Jamaal Yancey of Decatur, AL; seven grandchildren, Jaquaivious Pitts, Jaylen Pitts, Precious Yancey, Tyquese Yancey, Ja'Khia Yancey, Landyn Pitts and Londyn Pitts; three sisters, Donna Moore, Cathy Moore and Jennifer Reese all of Auburn, AL; ten brothers, Robert (Lucille) Yancey of Chesapeake, VA, John Roger (Cleo) Moore, Larry (Barbara) Moore, Richard Moore, Scottie (Diane) Moore all of Auburn, AL, Derrick Yancey, Christopher (Fannie) Moore both of Opelika, AL, Bobby (Sandy) Moore of Charlotte, NC, John Allen Moore of Montgomery, AL and Cedric (Antonie) Moore of Sylacauga, AL; two uncles, Fred Yancey, Jr. Of Opelika, AL and Johnny Yancey of Syracuse, NY; one great-aunt, Annie Pearl Pink of Auburn, AL; two devoted friends, Diane Willis and Glenda Jones; three special care-givers, Harriet Rowe, Jennifer Wyckoff and Jessica Simpson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
+1
+1
Enter for your chance to win a Valentine's Day prize package from our sponsors!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.