1947 - 2020 Mr. Sammy Lamar Yates, 72, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City. He was born on October 30, 1947 in Alexander City, Alabama to Hurshel Herman Yates and Irene Harris Yates. He was a kind, generous person. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved his family and friends dearly. He was a great provider for his family. He enjoyed going to the beach and eating fresh seafood at Captain Andersons. He also enjoyed spending time at Lake Martin. He enjoyed trips to Nashville and eating at the Spaghetti Factory and loved See's Candy from California. He enjoyed Auburn athletics especially basketball and enjoyed attending games. Sammy attended Hackneyville High School. Afterwards he served in the Navy for four years then attended Southern Union in Opelika. He worked for 27 years at Uniroyal/BF Goodrich until his retirement then worked in construction for the remainder of his working career. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Angela M. Yates of Auburn; daughters, Tammie Thompson (Walter) of Montgomery; son, Tim Yates (Jennifer) of Notasulga; step-daughter, Marnie Mattei (Carmen) of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Talon Yates, Sam Moody (Blakelee), and Taylor Yates; sisters, French Ell Lansford, Patricia Jones (Douglas), Starlene Meyers (Bruce); brother, Dwayne Yates of Alexander City. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Melba Fay and Fred Cotney; sister-in law, Becky Yates; brother-in-law, Kyle Lansford. A private family service was held. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com. Radney Funeral Home in Alexander City, AL is in charge of the arrangements.
