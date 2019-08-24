September 1, 1932 - August 23, 2019 James R. Yerkey (MSgt, USAF Retired) lost his final battle with cancer in the early morning hours of August 23, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Diana Adcock and family; his son, Robert Yerkey and family; daughter-in-law, Leigh Yerkey Shadix and family; eight grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. Jim was an active member of Civitan, the BPOE, and the American Legion. He was a long time and dedicated member of Dadeville First United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir and served on numerous church committees. Services for Mr. Yerkey will be held at Dadeville First United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 31st at 2:00pm.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.