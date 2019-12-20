December 6, 1956 - December 13, 2019 Funeral service for Horace Youson, 60, of Phenix City, AL, formerly the Beauregard Community, will be at 1 pm (CST), Saturday, December 21, 2019, at New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 24533 US Highway 80, Opelika, AL 36804 with interment in the church cemetery, Reverend James Stegall will officiate. Mr. Youson, who passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, GA, was born December 6, 1959 in Lee, County, Alabama. Public viewing will be Friday, December 20, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Family hour will from 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Mr. Youson will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the service. He leaves to cherish his memory: four children, Horace Marlow Youson of Germany; Herschel M. (Kendra) Youson, Shontae Thomas of Atlanta, GA and Jerry McCullough of Opelika, AL; parents, Joe and Inicea Youson of Opelika, AL; one sister, Anquanette (Gregory) Nelms of Auburn, AL; five brothers, Bernard (Lori) Youson of Phenix City, AL, Bob Youson (Wanda Chambers), Carlton Youson, Tyrone (Tara) Youson of Columbus, GA and Marshall (Veronica) Reese of Opelika, AL; a devoted companion, Barbara Goodwin of Phenix City, AL; ten grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.
