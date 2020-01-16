July 16, 1962 - January 15, 2020 Geoffrey "Jack" Ziadeh born July 16, 1962 passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at EAMC. Visitation will be held Friday, January 17th, at 10:00 am with funeral to follow at 11:00 am at Auburn United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: AUMC Missions P.O. Box 3135 Auburn, AL. 36831 Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.

