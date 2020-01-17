July 16, 1962 - January 15, 2020 Geoffrey "Jack" Ziadeh passed away in Auburn, Alabama on January 15, 2020, at the age of 57. He was preceded in death by his parents Lillian Bateh Ziadeh and George Jacob Ziadeh. He is survived by his brother Gary George Ziadeh (Julie) of Snellville, GA, sisters, Gail Ziadeh Hall (Clay), and Gina Ziadeh Jordan (Chris) and his nephews Jacob Ziadeh Jordan (Mary Evelyn), Jared Ziadeh Jordan, and George Clayton Hall of Auburn, AL. He was a devoted brother and uncle. Jack was born July 16, 1962, San Jose, California. He attended elementary school in Santa Clara, CA before relocating with his family to Auburn in 1969. After graduating from Auburn High School, Jack attended Auburn University and graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice. Jack worked in the automotive industry for many years in the Auburn area and then transitioned into property management with Northcutt Realty. For the last few years, he was employed by CoachComm, a telecommunications equipment supplier in Auburn. Jack was a diehard Auburn football and baseball fan. He could be seen in the K-Korner at the baseball games and never missed tailgating with his friends at Auburn football games. Jack also loved cheering on the Los Angeles Dodgers and stayed up late at night watching them on TV. Jack was an active member of Auburn United Methodist Church and his spirituality inspired many. He enjoyed taking mission trips each year and helping children and families who were less fortunate. Jack will be remembered as a very charitable and giving person as well as a true and loyal friend. He was a kind soul with a wonderful sense of humor who was always there when you needed him. Visitation will be held at Auburn United Methodist Church on Friday, January 17th at 10:00 AM (CST) followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. Brother Charles Cummings will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to AUMC Missions, P.O. Box 3135 Auburn, AL 36830. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.
Ziadeh, Mr. Geoffrey "Jack"
To send flowers to the family of Geoffrey Ziadeh, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Auburn United Methodist Church
137 South Gay St.
Auburn, AL 36830
137 South Gay St.
Auburn, AL 36830
Guaranteed delivery before Geoffrey's Visitation begins.
Jan 17
Funeral Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Auburn United Methodist Church
137 South Gay St.
Auburn, AL 36830
137 South Gay St.
Auburn, AL 36830
Guaranteed delivery before Geoffrey's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.