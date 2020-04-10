How many times since we have been in these stay-at-home days have you asked, “What day is this?”
I’ve heard those who are retired talk about life being that way for them. Speaking of retirement, some who are nearing retirement time will go ahead and sign up after this, while this may cause others to work until they are 93 and two months.
No matter what day my column runs in your local newspaper, or if you read it on Facebook, unless today is Sunday, I’m calling it “Montuewedthurfrisatday.” Since we’ve been holed up at home, the days all seem to run together.
Normally, I look at my calendar each day to be sure I am where I have scheduled to be and doing what I’ve committed to do. These days, I’ve hardly looked at one. Now, I can’t even find it!
These are generic days. Each one seems about the same as the others, except for one. The one day of the week that I did not include in my newly coined name is Sunday. That’s because Sunday is still different, still special, even when we are homebound. Sunday is the Lord’s Day.
Since the time of Christ, we have worshipped on Sundays, rather than on the Old Testament Sabbath, to commemorate and celebrate the resurrection. This coming Sunday is extra special because it’s Easter Sunday. There won’t be church musicals, plays and new outfits. We won’t join together to have one of the highest attendances of the year, but we will still celebrate.
The church normally comes together physically to worship spiritually. For the time being, we can’t do that, but we can still have a day of worship. We have even found innovative ways to worship during these days.
I have not been inside a church building for several weeks now, but I have joined together with the church each week. They’ve been at their houses, and I’ve been at mine, but through live streaming we have worshipped together or at least at the same time. Many churches are doing these kinds of worship services each week. If you need help knowing how to find one, feel free to contact me, and I will gladly assist.
For the past several years, I have been invited to lead Easter sunrise services at Society Hill Baptist Church. It is a community service, so Society Hill Methodist Church, as well as anyone else who wishes, joins us.
Some years I did the music, some years I spoke and the last several years I’ve done both. We have met on the lawn of the church, in front of the cemetery. We try to be out there as the sun comes up.
Since the church is in the country, we usually have music provided by cooing doves and gobbling turkeys. After our time of worship, in good Baptist/Methodist fashion, we file into the fellowship hall for a huge and delicious breakfast.
There will be a service this year, but not at the church and not at sunrise. We will be on live on Facebook, from my backyard, on Society Hill’s Facebook page at 8. The sun will be well up and there probably won’t be any turkeys gobbling (other than me), but maybe a dove will join us.
Hopefully my dogs, Sixty-five and Fifteen, will keep quiet. We would love for you to join us on Facebook. Sorry, you’re on your own for breakfast.
Even in the midst of all we are going through, Sunday will still be a special day. While so many things are different from normal, the most important thing of all remains the same — He has risen; He is alive!
