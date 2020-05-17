The Opelika City Council will vote Tuesday on renewing the contract of Lori Huguley, the city’s director of economic development.
Huguley has served in her position since 2011 after serving as Opelika economic development project manager for six years. In her role, Huguley recruits and retains businesses and industry that will bring economic growth to Opelika.
Huguley received the Site Selectors Guild Excellence in Economic Development Award in 2019 given to outstanding economic development officers who have gone above and beyond in their work.
“We are extremely blessed to have Lori and congratulate her for this well-deserved recognition,” Opelika mayor Gary Fuller said in 2019. “The City of Opelika has certainly benefitted from all of her efforts throughout the years.”
Huguley’s contract with the city was set to expire on May 31. The new contract would extend her services until May 31, 2023.
Other businessThe council also plans to do the following:
» Discuss the city’s financial summary report for April 2020.
» Pass a proclamation honoring the 100th anniversary of the Opelika Kiwanis Club.
» Approve street closures for Opelika Main Street’s On Tap craft beer and food truck event on Aug. 1.
» Approve a street closure for the eighth annual kids triathlon at the Opelika Sportsplex on Saturday, August 1.
The city council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 Martin Luther King Blvd. The work session that normally precedes any regular meeting has been canceled.
City council will be open to the public. The council will monitor capacity in order to maintain social distancing and occupancy rates. There will be no citizen communications time slot scheduled.
Residents are encouraged to watch from home via the city’s YouTube channel, OpelikaCityGov. Any resident with comments or concerns is asked to email those to city clerk Russell Jones at rjones@opelika-al.gov.
