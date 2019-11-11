Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 22 AND 25 DEGREES WEDNESDAY MORNING. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, NORTH WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA. * WHEN...FOR THE FREEZE WARNING, FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&