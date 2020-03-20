The Opelika-Auburn News appreciates its readers, and now more than ever a strong community newspaper has a duty to serve and serve well its local readership.
We are making adjustments with our news and sports staff to do just that with enhanced local, national and international coverage of the ongoing coronavirus emergency and its impact on our daily lives.
Sporting events throughout the world are canceled or put on indefinite hold. Although locally we still have limited prep-level and college sports news to report, most of the normal sports coverage has mirrored the halt of the sports we cover.
Beginning in Thursday’s print edition, we are converting the daily Sports section front and the immediate pages behind it to “extended coverage” offering of additional news and feature stories related to the coronavirus. These stories are in addition to those featured on the front page.
We will continue to offer daily sports coverage and features in the back of the B section, and when enough sports content is available, the Sunday print editions will feature a full sports section.
The sports staff, meanwhile, is joining news reporters in transitioning into an enterprise role with coverage of the virus. Put simply, our entire staff of journalists is committed and assigned to providing daily local coverage, features, profiles and breaking news regarding the coronavirus threat, reaction to it, and information you need to know.
Additionally, we are setting up a direct email for readers to share their story ideas, concerns, information or other helpful insight with us: virus@oanow.com.
Thanks for reading the Opelika-Auburn News. We’ll keep working hard to inform you and keep you up to date with the latest details of importance and news about your neighbors.
