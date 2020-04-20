“Mr. President, escalating cyber risks to America’s critical infrastructures present an existential threat to continuity of government, economic stability, social order and national security.
“Bold action is needed to prevent the dire consequences of a catastrophic cyberattack on energy, communication, and financial services.”
Facing the threat
These words come from the December 2019 National Infrastructure Advisory Council report titled “Transforming the U.S. Cyber Threat Partnership.”
This report to the president was preceded by other council and National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee reports warning of the evolving cyberthreat to our American way of life. Those reports included the November 2018 council/committee report to the president on a “Cybersecurity Moonshot.”
It noted, “The United States is at an inflection point: simultaneously faced with a progressively worsening cybersecurity threat environment and an ever-increasing dependence on internet technologies fundamental to public safety, economic prosperity, and overall way of life.”
As members of these two presidentially appointed advisory groups and corporate CEOs, these are not words that we or our fellow presidential advisers chose lightly. However, the threat and our exigent need to address it are abundantly clear.
The recently released Cyberspace Solarium Commission Report begins with, “This report is an urgent call to action.” We cannot agree more.
Reports from our respective advisory groups have made similar declarative statements: “We call on the administration to use this moment of foresight to take bold, decisive actions. …” and “Leadership must start with a bold aspirational statement of strategic intent. …”
Cyberspace Solarium
We believe that the new Cyberspace Solarium report presents an opportunity to unify these efforts and take the urgent measures necessary for the U.S. government and private companies to partner and develop the organizational structure, policies and laws necessary to address this national threat.
We believe the U.S. is at a critical juncture. And it is not an exaggeration to state that we need to take bold action now to address a progressively worsening cybersecurity threat environment and an ever-increasing dependence on internet technologies fundamental to public safety, economic prosperity and our way of life.
Our national security is now inexorably linked to cybersecurity.
Therefore, the nation must build on past efforts and current strategies to seize the opportunity to reorient from a largely reactive, incremental cybersecurity posture to a proactive approach that boldly assures digital trust, safety and resilience for all Americans.
The U.S. can and must take immediate actions to lay the foundation for a long-term, shared cybersecurity vision for the nation, while simultaneously yielding near-term benefits that ensure continued technological global leadership. We believe the federal government, industry and academia need to focus collectively on three immediate actions.
Empowered leadership
First, from the government side, the president must designate a senior position, group or a combination thereof dedicated to lead this effort. Building upon the founding of the Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in 2018, there has to be a federal leadership entity that is empowered, funded and focused to address this evolving threat.
A common theme across the Cyberspace Solarium and national council/committee reports is the need for an entity to champion a national effort to mitigate the threat to national security and our way of life. Additionally, we call on Congress to support the common calls from these three reports by funding initial critical recommendations.
Second, we must rethink and redefine what the public private partnership should be. The nation needs a trusted private sector counterpart to the federal leadership, designated by the president, that is chartered, organized and motivated to support the needs of society in the cyber realm.
This will require private and public sector personnel working collaboratively in classified work spaces with clearances to share actionable information and develop countermeasures and mitigations that can be implemented across the internet and critical infrastructure while respecting privacy. These actions would not only defend our nation but foster innovation and grow our economy.
Third, we must collectively execute a strategy with goals, milestones and coordinated public communications to initiate a call to action to ensure the safety and security of the internet and critical infrastructure. This will require collective efforts from the public, the government, businesses and academia.
Grand challenges must be met by even grander ideas.
We must, and can
As Warren Buffett said, “… cyber poses real risks to humanity … and (it) will get more intense as time goes on.”
We have this moment in time, where we must — and can — act. It is not an understatement to say that our future depends upon it.
