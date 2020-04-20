Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR WHITESBURG AFFECTING CARROLL...COWETA AND HEARD COUNTIES CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... YELLOWJACKET CREEK NEAR HOGANSVILLE AFFECTING TROUP COUNTY ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING. * AT 10 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 32.2 FEET AND NEAR STEADY. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND FORECAST TO CONTINUE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 33.3 FEET BY MONDAY EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. * AT 32 FEET, MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES TO EXPAND ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. LARGE PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE COMPLETELY COVERED WITH FLOWING WATER UP TO 5 FEET DEEP. FLOOD WATERS REACH THE MAINTENANCE DOORS UNDERNEATH THE COLUMBUS CONVENTION AND TRADE CENTER. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER IN ALABAMA WILL BE FLOODED UP TO 4 FEET DEEP. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN PHENIX CITY WILL BE UNDER TWO FEET OF WATER. &&