Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of columns intended to personalize understanding of the national storyline regarding racial tensions and discontent.
Auburn Police Chief Cedric Anderson and his department still are investigating a recent weekend shooting that left in its wake four gunshot victims only a short distance from Jordan-Hare Stadium. He blames the violence on troublesome outsiders invited to a block party.
Opelika Police Chief John McEachern is back on the job after a tough battle with COVID-19. His painful ordeal in fighting for recovery — and survival — led him to join the ranks of those pleading for public support in fighting the coronavirus.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says his department faces a steady pattern of responding to calls with people “intellectually disabled” and in need of mental health services.
Every day, these leaders and the personnel in their agencies deal with the type of problems and threats to life that most of us never even hear about. Or, we don’t want to hear about.
Yet, etched deep within their minds and spirit of late is the often-demoralizing and always thought-provoking call to be more accountable, to do a better job, to earn more trust, or maybe to give up some of the authority they hold.
Nationwide protests calling for police reforms and accountability have included marches in Auburn and Opelika. Video after video around the country is being posted on media sites showing police brutality, with much of it tied to racial injustice.
How do our police leaders see themselves and their agencies operating in this day of social reckoning with police authority?
I asked them.
Chief Cedric Anderson
Asked about morale within the Auburn Police Division, Anderson said it remains positive.
“Most of the officers here recognize that this profession is a calling, and they are committed and dedicated to it. That means not allowing personal feelings about what happens in other places to have a negative impact on us or the community,” he said.
Does the department feel the support of the community?
“We have always felt the support of the majority of the citizens,” Anderson said. “Daily I receive phone calls, emails, letters and cards commending officers for their performance and service to the community.
“We have visitors to the police building on a regular basis wanting to thank officers for what they do. Every employee of the Police Division is appreciative of the community’s support and knowing that their efforts are noticed.”
Are there ways to improve?
“Where we see we can perform better, we strive to do so. We are constantly training and seeking opportunities to be better. We review officers’ performances in an effort to assist them in being more effective,” he said, adding, “We welcome feedback from citizens because we want to hear and know what their needs are.
“We are fortunate that a number of the issues being faced by law enforcement agencies from other parts of the country are not issues in Auburn. While we are not perfect and realize bad things can happen anywhere, we do our best to be prepared to face the challenges each day brings.”
Speaking of bad things
I asked Chief Anderson for an update on the recent shooting on Railroad Avenue that sent a large crowd of party-goers screaming for safety, while four victims remained on the ground with wounds.
“The incident was a dangerous one in which a number of strangers from outside our community were invited here by an Auburn resident for a block party. Block parties can be dangerous,” he said. “Other than the hosts not knowing all of the people attending, they didn’t have a way to control the crowd.
“We were able to stop two additional events local residents were attempting to host in Auburn the following week. We are asking citizens not to engage in this type of careless behavior.
“We have the greatest community in the state and for someone to invite an element here for the purpose of disturbing the peace and harming others is not acceptable.”
Chief John McEachern
Johnny Mac, as his friends know him, is happy just to be a survivor of COVID-19 after weeks of medical attention.
But the seriousness of the nation’s headlines concerning abuse by police never escaped him.
“Unfortunately, the entire law enforcement profession is being painted with this wide-stroking brush. It’s unfortunate that so many of us are suffering from the actions of a very small portion of police officers,” he said. “We aren’t perfect by any means, but we’re making strides every day to improve and serve our citizens.”
What about the calls to defund, or reroute, funding for police agencies?
“It’s really unbelievable in my thinking, because without law and order, we’d have chaos,” McEachern said. “We’re doing the best we can with our training — we’re constantly doing training — and doing the best we can with our job.”
Regarding the image the nation sees of police today, and the evidence that racial tensions are real, “We didn’t get to this overnight, and we’re not going to fix it overnight,” he said. “We will need all parties to come to the table. But, violence and destruction of people’s property is not the way to address any problem.
“Lee County is a whole is blessed to have the caliber of law enforcement that it does. We all work well together here. We participate in community activities.
“We always work well together and will always try to improve — including with diversity.”
Sheriff Jay Jones
Racial tensions, especially with police enforcement, “is not something that’s new,” said Jones.
“With all the recent events, it’s more in the conversation every day, and it’s a conversation that needs to be had,” he said.
Training is part of the answer, the sheriff said.
“We always base our training on giving equal treatment to everyone. We include in our mission statement: To ensure we’re doing everything we can to back the U.S. Constitution, and it should matter not their creed and color,” he said.
“We pride ourselves on doing everything we can to take care of others. We live here, and we want to take care of our community,” Jones said.
How can local authorities including his department do better? Improve that training? Add to salaries to attract better-qualified officers?
“I’m always an advocate for increased salaries for public safety,” he said, praising the county commission for recently implementing a new pay plan.
“And, the concept of better pay is for anyone that is involved in community service. Not just law enforcement,” he noted on behalf of first-responders.
“Professionalism also is important,” he said. “Every single day, that is a concept that is mentioned, because if you do that, all the other things fall into line.”
Regarding calls for defunding police, “I do not believe that is the answer,” Jones said. However, “if talking about monies being reallocated toward mental health or crisis intervention for individuals specifically trained for that, and they would come to scenes — seeing responders come and do that — I’m not opposed to that conversation taking place.
“I can’t tell you how many times a deputy has responded to a scene or house and tries to reason for 3-4 hours with someone not mentally able, or is somehow intellectually disabled.”
Nuggets, I call them
No sweeping, magical answers; and no real surprises emerged from these three men in our chats, but there certainly were nuggets of optimism that, if further explored, will be small steps toward greater strides of better police-community relations.
From the media’s perspective, greater transparency and access to information always is of utmost concern and importance in dealing with law enforcement agencies.
And of the media: Credibility, trust, fairness and accuracy are of paramount obligation.
Clearly, none of us are perfect, and we all can and should join the conversations taking place around this nation to right wrongs.
I thank our local senior law enforcement officers for participating in this one.
Next in the series: Monuments to history, men and discourse; what’s right, what’s wrong?
Troy Turner is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News, tturner@oanow.com, Twitter @troyturnernews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.