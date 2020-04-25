Mike Hubbard, a Republican, is an Alabama legislator who looks to be headed to prison.
Don Siegelman, a Democrat, is a former Alabama governor just released from prison.
But those headlines are old news. Leave it to these guys to make new headlines.
It’s no wonder
Thank heavens Alabama isn’t in the news every day now for its political malfeasance.
Yet, the pot where this stew sat burning still stinks.
Please, Roy Moore, just finally go away.
Please, Robert Bentley, get on the car/jet/horse and leave with him.
Please, Mike and Don, say goodbye to politics.
Voters in this ruby red state are so confused, they elected a blue Democrat the last go-around to the United States Senate.
Voters in this state are so frustrated, they don’t agree on whether to replace that Democrat with a football coach, a professional politician spurned by the president, or just leave the underdog in there.
If the world around us today is battling a pandemic attributed to a coronavirus, what would you call the health status of Alabama’s politics?
Recovery mode can only be successful if the sickness is cured or contained.
So, are we talking pandemic or politics?
No wonder they want us all to wear masks.
On the boulevard
Mike Hubbard, from right here in Auburn and a reader of this newspaper, recently had his convictions on ethical charges upheld by the Alabama Supreme Court, and once the appeal process is completed, he faces a good chance of having to serve prison time.
Nothing but bad politics, he claims.
The city of Auburn has a street named after Mike that has remained a source of contention for years among Mike’s supporters and Mike’s despisers.
Mike Hubbard Boulevard leads into the local airport and presumably came with the name in thanks for public service Mike provided in way of financial support with state dollars for the local area. Yet, how can the city leave a street sign up honoring a convicted felon?
Mike jumped in the fray this past week to make things a bit simpler for the city.
“I have recently received a letter from Mr. Hubbard asking the city council to please remove his name from the sign,” said Mayor Ron Anders. “At this point in time, I agree with Mr. Hubbard, that it is now time to change the name of the sign.”
Indeed. No need for a continued hub-bub like this one to continue distracting attention from more important issues, such as counting how many Dollar General stores this community is going to see.
A pen from the pen
Don Siegelman served time in a federal prison down in Louisiana, convicted of corruption in connection with a friend’s donated money to a charity on which Seigelman had served on the board.
He was convicted in 2006 and released in 2017.
Nothing but bad politics, he claims.
This past week media received a public relations release touting – no kidding – his just-released book, “Stealing Our Democracy.”
The PR release claims folks are lining up to read it, stating it “is now trending #1 among Amazon’s Urban, State & Local Government new releases.”
I’ll wait for the movie.
Trust me, one will come. Hollywood likes Democrats.
Vital signs, dollar signs
Leave it to a woman, some say, to steady the ship.
Gov. Kay Ivey was thought to be too much a free spirit, to put it nicely, to be considered a serious governor when she was elevated to the position during the Bentley scandal, yet another distasteful story in Alabama politics.
Yet, Ivey has proven anything but, having, if nothing else, kept the office free of prison headlines and instead oversaw a tremendous economic growth that continued full steam right into the COVID-19 crisis.
Ivey proved her mettle again last week when she didn’t buckle under economic and political pressure to reopen the state’s economy without a bit more pause to prove it safe to do so.
Good for her. Good for us. We all want to be back on a payroll, but not a bedroll with this nasty virus.
If nothing else…
No doubt, there will be readers taking issue with some or all of this column.
Good.
It’s nice to have something to do besides check the toilet paper inventory.
Troy Turner is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. He can be contacted at tturner@oanow.com and followed on Twitter @troyturnernews.
