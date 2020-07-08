The doctors, nurses and medical staffs we took food and called heroes back in April are asking why so many of us now are ignoring them.
It’s not about the food or the pats on the back. It’s about the steady cry to do our part in saving lives, and to recognize the dangers associated with the heavy burden we have placed upon our hospitals with another current spike in coronavirus cases.
During April, East Alabama Medical Center reached a high-point in positive cases, then saw the numbers go down with the advent of calls for social distancing, wearing face masks and closed large-gathering venues.
During the July Fourth weekend those precautions, predictably, were largely ignored and, predictably, now the COVID-19 cases are on the rise again.
Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, EAMC’s infectious diseases specialist, and Dr. Michael Roberts, the hospital’s chief of staff, both shared pleas on Monday for the community to respond to their cries for help.
“I remember vividly that first week in April when we peaked,” Maldonado said. “The anxiety in the ER, the ICU and the COVID-19 floor. The hospital was reaching capacity with COVID admissions. Although there were no elective procedures and many services were shut down, the ICU was full with very sick patients.
“I saw even the toughest nurses break down out of fatigue and the feeling of hopelessness.
“I remember that the community called us heroes, and the support and love of our community was felt,” he said. “We thank you for that support, because for those of us inside the hospital, it was like being in a war zone.
“Now, the heroes that our community supported earlier this year, are once again beginning to feel the distress of what we saw in early April. Right now, we have massive widespread transmission in our community, unlike what we saw in April, which was made up of smaller local outbreaks in places like churches.”
Translated, that means the coronavirus is getting spread in more places than before, making continued spread even more likely and harder to control without taking seriously the recommended precautions.
“We are tired of staying six feet away from people we love,” Roberts said. “We have postponed vacations, and we have missed weddings, funerals, and graduations. We are tired of putting on masks when we are in public.
“For some, it is because they are uncomfortable, and for others, masks seem to have become a political issue. As the current graph reveals, now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Yet again, we’re being asked as a community to be responsible for our own actions, and that responsibility includes wearing a face mask in public settings, social distancing, washing hands, avoiding crowds, and basically adhering to common sense.
We can do that. Can’t we?
Please — please — do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.