There are several good reasons that criminal trials and the proceedings leading up to them are and should be a matter of public record.
Many of those same reasons apply to the ongoing case beginning its potentially long trek through the court system regarding the suspect in custody in connection to the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.
Therefore the gag order in place immediately should be lifted.
Lee County District Judge Russell Bush agreed to the gag order, which sometimes is requested by the prosecution to protect evidence, witnesses and strategy in pursuing a stronger case or additional arrests, and sometimes such a gag order is requested by the defendant to better ensure an unbiased jury pool or protect against perceived unfair publicity.
Regardless, public knowledge of basic facts related to this case and evidence that already has led to an arrest most often supersede any benefits to keeping them secret, and that could be true with this case.
Many factors surrounding the arrest and evidence against suspect Ibraheem Yazeed are clouded with secrecy that may or may not indicate how much of a danger to the public remains on the streets from which Blanchard was abducted.
Because of the gag order, records and discussion of evidence and suspicions normally already openly discussed or shared in public record are instead still sealed.
Normally public hearings have become closed hearings.
We do not know if other suspects are being hunted, and what danger they might present to an already concerned public, or any other such factors that might exist.
Would a greater public awareness of the facts and how to protect against future threats be available in the absence of a gag order? Most likely, yes; no matter the circumstances.
Is there indeed enough compelling evidence to consider Yazeed the prime suspect, the only suspect; or is a more dangerous threat from a different suspect or group of suspects still in play? There is no public indication of that, but again, too many details, statements and opinions associated with the case remain blocked or sealed.
And then there is the matter of ensuring a fair trial and procedure for Yazeed, both to protect his rights, but more important in the interest of public safety to ensure that if he is the chief suspect, there are no shortcomings with the legal process that later could hinder his prosecution.
Public record and open court hearings should not be seen as an obstacle to an investigation that faces these daily challenges in seeking justice, and the community is fully supportive and appreciative of our law enforcement and the prosecutors working hard to get killers off our streets.
That said, as stated previously, there are reasons court and court records normally are made public.
Those reasons should apply to this case and the public’s right to know, and thus, the gag order should be lifted.
