Many of us consider October to be the best month of autumn.

We look forward to the clear-blue October skies.

We play in the leftover cotton dangling from snow-white patches in wide-open fields, posing for photos or pinching samples for arts-and-crafts projects.

We drive by or walk through waves of goldenrods gently swaying in the breeze, when Mother Nature offers one.

And, we love our Saturday afternoons dedicated to college football.

But not in Auburn this year; not during October.

The schedule-makers for college football work years in advance, and it is unlikely the thought of how a non-scheduled football October took priority over a look at arranging competition on the gridiron.

Not only do football fans suffer, however, when the friendliest village hosts no October games, but so does the downtown and much of the areawide local economy.

The schedule looks somewhat better for the 2020 season, with two home October games, but it comes with a change to the tradition of playing Georgia late in the season just before the Iron Bowl against Alabama.

That move is in response to desire by Auburn to break up the annual home-home, away-away double whammy, with Georgia and Alabama both being on the road every other year.

The 2020 Auburn football schedule:

Sept. 5: vs. Alcorn State

Sept. 12: vs. North Carolina (in Atlanta)

Sept. 19: at Ole Miss

Sept. 26: vs. Southern Miss

Oct. 3: vs. Kentucky

Oct. 10: at Georgia

Oct. 17: vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 31: at Mississippi State

Nov. 7: vs. Arkansas

Nov. 14: vs. UMASS

Nov. 21: vs. LSU

Nov. 28: at Alabama

Eight home games in all fill the slate. Each month will have its fair share of activity.

That should make for much fun … and good business.

