A bright ray of sunshine broke through the stormy clouds Friday when news came that a little 4-year-old girl missing for 49 hours was found alive and well in the thick woods near where she had disappeared.
Vadie Sides was out walking with a baby sitter and the family dog when she managed to slip out of sight with the dog.
Within hours the search for her expanded, and by late Thursday the call for more volunteers was sounded.
And here they came, by the hundreds, to the rural Lee County road between Loachapoka and Waverly.
They came in big pickup trucks. They came with four-wheelers made for tough terrain. They came with thick, tall boots good for battling the thickets and briar-patch underbrush.
They came.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones and his crew, local EMS Director Austin Bayles and his crews, Lee County Commissioner Johnny Lawrence and other local leaders and hero first-responders were flanked by what one estimate said was 400 volunteers on Friday.
Those who volunteered on Thursday and Friday were carefully organized into teams and assigned grids to search, with the requirement that everyone completed the search of their grid. If one volunteer in the group had to leave, they all had to pull back, to prevent anyone else becoming lost.
No one pulled back.
Instead, everyone came together, and during this day of battling the global coronavirus pandemic known as COVID-19, “social distancing” may have gotten lost, but Vadie Sides was found.
A hearty thank you goes to all of those who proved to be good neighbors and caring souls, and who answered the call to come serve on a warm spring day in the rural Alabama backwoods.
Congratulations and well done.
You found a lost little girl, and you gave us all a smile.
Smiles are good medicine these days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.