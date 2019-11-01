The reward for information on the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard has grown to $105,000.
Ali Abdelaziz, chief executive officer of Dominance Mixed Martial Arts, has pledged $25,000 in reward money, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said Friday.
Blanchard, a Southern Union State Community College student, was reported missing Oct. 24. Her black 2017 Honda CR-V was found damaged the next day at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard in Montgomery.
Blanchard, 19, was last seen driving the vehicle, with the Alabama tag 49BS3556, about 12:30 a.m. near South College Street and Interstate 85 in Auburn, according to Auburn police Chief Paul Register.
Considered victim of foul play
State investigators said evidence indicates Blanchard was harmed and is considered to be a victim of foul play.
An anonymous family from Homewood and Ultimate Fighting Championship star Jon Jones each added an additional $25,000 for information regarding Blanchard’s disappearance. UFC President Dana White has committed $25,000, and Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has approved a $5,000 reward.
Blanchard, a Homewood native, is the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said Wednesday the investigation into Blanchard’s disappearance is criminal. Auburn and Montgomery police, along with nine other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies who are working on this case, are now operating as a task force, police said.
Auburn police describe Blanchard as a light-complexioned black woman who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair, and was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots and black stockings.
Police ask anyone with information regarding Blanchard’s whereabouts call the Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501- 3100.
