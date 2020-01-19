When Taylor Duncan was growing up, he wasn’t given a chance to play organized baseball due to his autism. Now, Duncan’s mission is to make sure others never face the same circumstances, and his aim is now set on the Auburn area.
Duncan’s nonprofit, Alternative Baseball Organization, is starting a team in Auburn coached by former Auburn University pitcher and Major League Baseball player Evan Crawford. The team will be comprised of boys and girls 15-years old and older who have autism and any other special needs for physical and social skills development.
The Auburn team’s creation is the latest step in a rapid expansion for the organization, which started in Powder Springs, Ga., in January 2016 and now has teams in 12 states.
“I was diagnosed with autism around the age of 4. Growing up, I had a lot of speech issues and sensory issues as well as anxiety issues. I had a lot of social stigmas because I have autism, and I wasn’t given the opportunity to play in traditional programs because of many coaches’ perceptions of what can and cannot accomplish when having autism and really any other disability,” Duncan said. “With the help of my mother, my teachers, my mentors and coaches who have helped me throughout the years, I’ve been able to get to where I am today to provide this opportunity not only to where we started in the greater Atlanta area, but now we’re bringing it to those in and around Lee County. We can’t wait to get it started.”
Growing ABO
Duncan recalled the Powder Springs team’s very first practice four years ago, saying there were just seven players in attendance. Thanks to word of mouth, more players came their way, and eventually the organization started a second team in Dallas, Ga.
As more and more people became interested, ESPN came calling. The network did a segment on ABO in March 2018. From there, interest skyrocketed.
Part of Alternative Baseball’s rise can be credited to Duncan’s relentless recruiting and infectious passion, which is how Crawford first came into the picture two years ago.
Duncan was organizing an All-Star game in Georgia, and he wanted to get people from the MLB world involved. On a whim, Duncan sent Crawford a Facebook message asking if he could attend.
After Crawford’s first experience, he knew ABO was a cause he wanted to be a part of.
“We brought the family, and they loved it. My son (Avett) got to get out on the field and do his thing. He was I guess 4 at the time,” said Crawford, who retired from baseball in 2014 and now works in real estate at the Crawford/Willis Group in Auburn. “When I was there at that game, (Taylor) said, ‘Hey, I’m trying to send this thing to some other cities. Are you interested in helping me out?’ You just don’t say no to him. I said, ‘Absolutely. Let’s do this.’ We’ve strived to kind of get it going here in this area.”
Duncan emphasized that players of all skill levels are welcome. Players aren’t limited by geography either, meaning they can come from anywhere to play on the Auburn team.
Alternative Baseball uses the classic version of the MLB rules, and games feature team members playing on their own without a “buddy” assisting them. Most of ABO’s games are seven innings, but if the game is tied after the final scheduled half-inning, play continues until there’s either a winner or no light left.
The only true adaptation for the players is the ball, which is slightly larger than a typical baseball and is much softer.
‘It means a lot’
As important as the baseball aspect of Alternative Baseball is, Duncan stressed what the value of being on a team can be for the players.
Duncan pointed out that for many people on the autism spectrum, most of the services they’re eligible for during their school years are no longer provided once they graduate high school. Duncan said he’s heard of people traveling up to two hours to find services that even remotely fit their needs, which is a big part of why growing the organization means so much to him.
“A lot of parents tell me it’s been a godsend for theirs that have signed up for the program,” Duncan said. “Really, our goal is to provide the authentic baseball experience for all teens and adults ages 15 and over with autism and other special needs. We want to encourage them to be the best they can be, we want to instill confidence for each of them to fulfill their dreams and lives on and off the diamond, and we want to accept them for who they are.”
Duncan said the plan is for the Auburn team to practice and play at Duck Samford Park, and Crawford said the team will likely begin practicing in March and play games during the summer. The plan now is to play teams in Columbus and Newnan, but a Montgomery team could be added if the organization can get enough interested people there.
Alternative Baseball operates largely on donations, whether it’s giving time to coach or umpire a game or by donating tangible items like money, equipment or frequent flyer miles. Both Duncan and Crawford have seen how the charity of others has allowed ABO to thrive, and they’re hoping to use what help they’ve gotten to create an unforgettable experience.
“Sports — and baseball in particular — can give you a sense of community. I think it means a lot to these guys especially, and it means a lot to the community itself to have people come out and help,” Crawford said. “I’ve had quite a few people reach out and ask if I need somebody to come help me coach or to work the concession stand or whatever. We’ve had a pretty good amount of people say that they’d like to help.
“From here, really, we just need to get some more players that are wanting to play and give them the opportunity.”
For more information about Alternative Baseball, visit alternativebaseball.org or call 770-313-1762.
