Redshirt sophomore running back JaTarvious Whitlow surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for his career in the first half, becoming the 47th 1,000-yard rusher in Auburn football history.
Whitlow, from nearby LaFayette High School, rushed for 787 yards last year in his debut season in college football. He tallied 206 yards in his first two games this season.
On Saturday, he hit the 1,000-yard mark with an 11-yard run on his third carry of the game on the Tigers’ opening series on offense on the way to rolling up 92 first-half rushing yards. He finished the game with 17 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
“He held onto the football. That was probably the big thing that stood out to me,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “He held onto the football, and I think we did a good job of taking care of the football tonight, too.”
Last year, Auburn failed to produce a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time after nine straight years of doing so. Whitlow remains on pace to hit that mark for this season. Whitlow rolled up 110 rushing yards in the season opener against Oregon and 96 yards against Tulane in the team’s home opener.
On the career rushing list at Auburn, Whitlow passed another area football standout in Opelika High alum Corey Grant, who rushed for 1,040 yards on the Plains from 2012-13.
Defensive lineman Derrick Brown exits game early
Auburn senior defensive tackle Derrick Brown left Saturday’s game against Kent State early due to undisclosed reasons.
Brown left the showdown with the Golden Flashes after the Tigers’ first defensive drive and soon thereafter headed to the team’s locker room. Brown was not seen on the sidelines after his departure.
“I don't think (it's going to be serious), but at the same time I'll find out more this evening and I'll give y'all an update tomorrow,” Malzahn said after the game.
Brown managed one pass break-up on his lone drive. Through three games, he has seven tackles.
Sharp starts at left tackle for Tigers
Auburn senior offensive lineman Baily Sharp started at left tackle for the Tigers against Kent State on Saturday. Sharp slid in to fill the place of Prince Tega Wanogho, who Malzahn said was banged up after the Tulane game last week.
“(I think there was) a little bad and a little good,” Sharp said after his start. “I was telling some of the guys today that it's been five years since I've played a full game of football, since my high school days. There was nothing that wasn't over-the-top difficult to fix. It was just minor things to fix here and there. I really think I had a few bad plays, but I think I also had some really good plays.”
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Sharp had never started a game until Auburn’s matchup with Kent State. He was the backup left tackle for Auburn in 2018 and saw his first action of the year against Alabama State. He played in a total of six games during his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons.
Sharp joined Auburn as a three-star recruit in the Tigers’ Class of 2015. He played high school football at Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia.
Auburn third-down defense struggles out of gate
After a stellar defensive effort on third down last week, Auburn has its issues getting off the field in the early goings against Kent State.
The Tigers held Tulane to 2-of-15 on third down in the home opener, but the Golden Flashes found much more success on Saturday. The Golden Flashes converted four straight third downs on their opening drive, ultimately going 4-of-5 after having to settle for a field goal from the Tigers’ 4-yard line.
The good news for Auburn was the struggles early on third down were short-lived. After a hot start, Kent State went 0-for-9 for the remainder of the first half, allowing the Tigers to take a commanding 24-10 left into the second half.
Tulane ended up 9-of-18 in the loss.
“We didn't do too good on third down today just because we like to win first and second down. They had a lot of 3rd-and-4s, 3rd-and-3s, 3rd-and-short type plays,” Auburn safety Jeremiah Dinson said. “They executed. We just had to get our feet settled and just play ball.”
Auburn defense gives up first-drive points again
Through three games this season, the Auburn Tigers have had trouble getting a defensive stop to start the contest.
Auburn extended a three-game streak of surrendering points on its opponent’s opening possession. Oregon scored a touchdown on an 11-play opening drive, Tulane kicked a field goal after a 48-yard drive and Kent State kicked a field goal to close a 71-yard drive.
“I feel like we're in a good spot, but I feel like we can amp it up some more. I feel like we still haven't reached our true talent yet,” Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson said. “We come out the first series, and we always give up points. That's not good. We've got to stop people coming out the game and out of halftime (scoring).”
Auburn recovered well after the strong Kent State opening drive, just as it did for the most part against Oregon and Tulane. The Golden Flashes’ only other scoring play of the first half came with 10:47 left in the second quarter when Dustin Crum hit Isaiah McKoy for a 53-yard touchdown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.