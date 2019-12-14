With a potentially important road win within its grasp, Alabama let the opportunity slip through its fingers as Penn State rallied to send the Crimson Tide home with a 73-71 loss inside Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Penn.
Alabama (4-5) led for more than 24 minutes Saturday, and was up by as many as nine points five minutes into the second half, but the host Nittany Lions steadily chipped away until finally pulling ahead in the game’s final six minutes of action.
The Crimson Tide was led with 15 points off the bench from graduate senior guard James “Beetle” Bolden while junior wing Alex Reese added 12 points on 3-of-8 shooting from 3-point range as Alabama struggled from beyond the arch in the second half.
Penn State (9-2) was led with three players in double figures, including 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks by senior forward Lamar Stevens, while graduate senior guard Curtis Jones Jr. added 18 points and sophomore guard Myreon Jones, a Birmingham native, had 17 points.
After trailing through the first 14 minutes of the second half, the Nittany Lions regained the lead with 5:41 left in the game on a 3-point play from Lamar Stevens, who scored seven of his 18 points in a 9-0 run to pull ahead 68-63 with 4:17 remaining.
That run came amid a 1-of-10 shooting slump — including a 0-for-6 drought over four and a half minutes — for the Crimson Tide, which shot just 35-percent (27-of-77) for the game, including just 9-of-34 from 3.
Alabama’s poor shooting from the perimeter was especially pronounced in the second half, when it managed just 3-of-15 from 3 including missing six straight between Bolden’s trey with 13:08 left and Alex Reese’s 3 with 2:15 remaining.
Here are three takeaways from the Crimson Tide’s 73-71 loss on the road Saturday:
A tale of two halves on the boards
Alabama’s ability to control the backboard has been integral to its success so far this season and that was never more evident than on the road Saturday.
Penn State outrebounded the Tide 27-21 in the second half, including 20-15 on the defensive end to completely flip the script after Alabama more than held its own in the first half.
The Crimson Tide led on the boards 26-23 in the first half, including 8-4 in offensive rebounds for a 13-5 advantage in second-chance points.
Alabama still managed to lead Penn State 22-13 in second-chance points for the game, but its inability to gather its missed shots in the closing minutes of action loomed large Saturday.
After a putback by redshirt freshman forward Javian Davis pulled the Tide within 72-71 with 1:19 remaining, the Nittany Lions pulled in five of the final eight rebound opportunities, including three key defensive boards as Alabama missed its final three field goals of the game.
Penn State senior center Mike Watkins pulled down nine of his 10 rebounds in the second half, including while Stevens added eight of his 11 boards in the first half to combine for 21 of the Lions’ 50 total rebounds.
Junior forward Herbert Jones led the Crimson Tide with nine rebounds while Reese added eight of Alabama’s 47 total boards.
Foul trouble keeps Davis, Petty down
John Petty Jr. has been one of Alabama’s best all-around players over the past few weeks, averaging 19.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in his last five games prior to Saturday.
But foul trouble forced both Petty and redshirt freshman center Javian Davis to spend much of Saturday’s game on the Crimson Tide bench.
Petty sat out the final 10:33 of the first half after recording three fouls in the opening 9 minutes, managing just a single 3-pointer.
After contributing 5 points in just 8 first-half minutes of action, Davis committed two costly fouls in the first 2:47 of the second half to send him to the bench with four in the game.
Petty, who opened the second half 2-of-4 from the field, followed Davis to the sideline when he was called for his fourth foul with 12:44 remaining.
Petty fouled out with 12 seconds remaining and finished with 7 points in 20 minutes of action, his fewest by 10 this season, while Davis added 8 points in 12 minutes.
Alabama was called for 22 personal fouls Saturday, sending the Lions to the line 26 times (19-of-26).
Beetle, Forbes come up big off the bench
Despite dealing with a lingering hand and wrist injury, Bolden continued his strong play of late off the bench.
Bolden led the Crimson Tide with 15 points Saturday, topping double-digit scoring for the third-straight game.
Meanwhile, with both Davis and Petty relegated to the bench, true freshman Jaylen Forbes was forced to play more at forward, contributing five points in nine minutes Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.