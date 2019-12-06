TUSCALOOSA — Turns out a little trip to the Bahamas was just what the doctor ordered to cure what ails Alabama.
Coming off a disappointing 1-2 showing in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament last week, the Crimson Tide shot nearly 50-percent from the floor in the second half and made the most of its trips to the charity stripe for a 78-68 win over a foul-happy Stephen F. Austin on Friday night in its return to Coleman Coliseum.
Freshman guard Jaden Shackelford led five Alabama scorers in double figures with 17 points, including a team-leading 9-of-11 from the free throw line as the Tide converted 25 of 35 trips to the charity stripe due to 27 Lumberjack fouls.
Junior forward Alex Reese and sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr. added 15 points apiece for Alabama (4-4) while junior wing John Petty Jr. had 14 points and redshirt freshman center Javian Davis added 11, including 7-of-10 from the free throw line.
Reese and Petty also combined for four 3-pointers apiece as the Crimson Tide shot 11-of-32 from beyond the arch.
Alabama opened a second-half shooting barrage with back-to-back 3-pointers by Petty and another from Reese to open up a 45-35 lead in the first 4:08 on 4-of-7 shooting.
Petty’s threes started a 15-2 run that stretched the Tide’s lead to 47-35 five minutes into the second half on the heels of a 9-0 outburst over a 2-minute span to pull away for good.
It was Alabama’s first two-game win streak of the Nate Oats era.
Here are three takeaways from the Crimson Tide’s 78-68 win over SFA on Friday night:
Crimson Tide weather Lumberjacks’ hacks
Knowing full-well how aggressive Stephen F. Austin was before the game, Alabama took a little while to adjust against the Lumberjacks’ defensive effort.
The Crimson Tide opened the game shooting just 1-of-9 from the floor, including 0-of-6 from 3-point range, and turned the ball over six times while pulling down just five rebounds through the game’s first 9 minutes of action.
It wasn’t until Kira Lewis Jr. drained Alabama’s first 3-pointer with 11:50 left in the first half that the Tide seemed to come to life.
Lewis’ 3 ended an 0-for-5 drought and sparked a bit of offensive surge as Alabama went on a 15-8 run for its first lead, 20-19, following back-to-back 3-pointers from Petty and junior forward Alex Reese with 6 minutes remaining.
That helped the Tide reverse that trend over the final 11 minutes, pulling down 10 rebounds to just five turnovers as it battled back to pull ahead 32-31 before the break.
John Petty’s hot streak continues at home
John Petty Jr. found his scoring groove during Alabama’s three-day work-vacation in the Bahamas last week, dropping 67 combined points over its three Battle 4 Atlantis tournament games.
Petty’s scoring success included making 14 of 23 from 3-point range with the 14 3s more than doubling his season total through the first four games (six).
The sharpshooter continued to find the bottom of the net Friday night as he made 4-of-10 from 3-point range, including his first two 3s of the second half to get things going offensively.
Alabama loses battle of the boards, but makes 2nd-chances
The Lumberjacks dominated the backboards through much of the first half, including outrebounding the Tide 17-9 through the game’s first 13 minutes, and finished with a 38-33 advantage.
But it was Alabama that did the most with its chances, outscoring Stephen F. Austin 14-11 in second-chance points despite a 15-9 deficit on the offensive boards.
