TUSCALOOSA — With one starter held out with an injury and another potential contributor recently forced to redshirt for the season, the Alabama men’s basketball team was severely undermanned Monday night.
But the Crimson Tide made the most of a bad situation as five of its eight available scholarship players scored at least nine points to notch the first win of the Nate Oats’ era with a 78-59 rout of visiting Florida Atlantic on Monday night.
“I thought it was good, we needed some good news for the program — it would have been back to go 0-2,” Oats said. “I think the guys are playing well, they’re getting some confidence knowing that if we play the way that we’re asking them to and giving effort, that we’re going to be in games and can win big games. I thought that it was huge that we got the win and plays as hard and aggressive of defense that we did tonight.”
Alabama was without junior wing Herb Jones, who suffered a hyper-extended left elbow in the first half of last week’s season-opener and dressed out Monday, but spent the entire game on the bench after going through pregame warmups.
Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide (1-1) learned sophomore transfer guard Jahvon Quinerly must sit out the entire 2019-20 season after his appeal to the NCAA Committee for Legislative Relief was denied earlier Monday afternoon following the NCAA’s initial rebuke of his waiver request for immediate eligibility three weeks ago.
“I couldn’t believe it, they said they weren’t very happy ... but it is what it is,” Oats said of the committee’s denial. “It’s one of those deals where ... they’re trying to make everything so black and white with the NCAA, (and) sometimes it doesn’t fit in a box. ... We just felt like if you knew the whole story, any reasonable person would’ve wanted for him to be able to play.”
Redshirt freshman center Javian Davis led the way with 19 points and nine rebounds in his first career start, while true freshman Jaden Shackelford added 17 on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. Sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr. added 16 points and eight assists, and junior forward Alex Reese scored 12 points and eight rebounds as Alabama outrebounded FAU 45-32 in the game.
“I just wanted to be more of a leader tonight, playing hard, playing tough and make sure we come out with a win,” Reese said.
Here are three takeaways from the first win of Nate Oats’ tenure in Tuscaloosa:
Kira Lewis better get used to playing a lot of minutes
For the second straight time in as many games this season, Lewis didn’t leave the floor for even a second in one half of play.
In last Tuesday’s season-opener, Lewis played the entire second half and scored a career-best 30 points in a career-high 38-plus minutes.
Lewis played all 20 minutes of the first half and finished with just over 37 minutes of action Monday night, scoring 11 of his 16 points in the opening half, while adding eight assists, six rebounds and three steals in the effort.
“As a staff we said we had to get Kira more breaks this game, we can’t have him play 37-38 minutes, and here he is playing 37 minutes again,” Oats said of Lewis. “But we’re kind of stuck doing it with our depth right now.
“I thought Kira did a really great job defensively playing as many minutes as he did.”
Lewis was especially key during Alabama’s first-half push to pull ahead, scoring nine points over a 5-minute span as the Tide turned a 3-point advantage into a 22-7 run over the final 7:37 of the first half to lead 43-25 at the break.
Javian Davis provides a needed big-man presence
Making his first career start after redshirting a year ago, Davis provided a much-welcomed spark inside, especially in the second half.
Davis scored 10 of his career-high 19 points in the first 9:27 of the final 20 minutes, including on a pair of physical three-point plays, while pulling down a team-leading 9 rebounds in the game, including six on the defensive end.
“Javian really stepped up and answered the bell,” Oats said of Davis.
Davis, who was named the team’s hard-hat player of the game by the coaching staff, also shot a steady 6-of-10 from the floor as the Tide turned inside after relying heavily on its perimeter shooting in its exhibition and last week’s opener, finishing 17-of-30 from inside to lead 34-26 on points in the paint.
“I feel like I just had to play harder, bring more intensity to the game and be myself,” Davis said. “Me being myself is how I got here, so I credit myself and the team.”
Defense is key for Oats’ transition offense to run effectively
The way it was playing defense Monday night, Alabama didn’t need to make 17 3-pointers to win.
Led by strong play on the defensive boards with a 33-18 rebounding advantage, the Tide also frustrated the Owls offense with five steals, including three by Lewis, and five blocks, three from junior forward Galin Smith.
“We’re big on analytics, (especially) points per possession, and our defensive points-per-possession was a 0.78 tonight and that’s pretty high level,” Oats said. “If you’re anywhere under 1, 0.8s or 0.9s, that’s pretty good. ... And I thought it came from everybody.”
Oats specifically credited Reese’s ball-screen defense and Lewis’ manning up the ball carrier as keys to the defensive effort, as well as “much-improved” play by Shackelford and fellow freshman Jaylen Forbes.
