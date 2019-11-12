TUSCALOOSA — Like Alabama junior safety Xavier McKinney said after Saturday's disappointing 46-41 loss to new-No. 1 LSU — the Crimson Tide isn't done yet. Not by a long shot.
Following its first home defeat since 2015, Alabama (8-1, 5-1 SEC) dropped just two spots to No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, remaining in prime position to finish with a coveted Top-4 playoff seed with three weekends left in the regular season.
The top-ranked Tigers (9-0, 5-0 SEC) overtook Ohio State for the No. 1 spot following its fourth Top-10 win of the season, moving ahead of the No. 2 Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big 10) despite a 73-14 blowout of Maryland last weekend. Meanwhile, reigning national champion Clemson (9-0, 7-0 ACC) jumped two spots to No. 3 after rolling over N.C. State, 55-10, last Saturday.
SEC East-leading Georgia (8-1, 5-1 SEC), which shutout Missouri 27-0 last weekend, slid into the No. 4 spot ahead of its annual Deep South's Oldest Rivalry game at No. 12 Auburn (7-2, 4-2 SEC) on Saturday. The Bulldogs already have two Top-20 wins over No. 11 Florida and No. 16 Notre Dame, compared to just one for Alabama in the no-longer-ranked Texas A&M.
The Crimson Tide, the consensus No. 4 team in both the Associated Press Top-25 and USA Today Coaches polls Sunday, was considered the nation's second one-loss team behind Georgia as voted on by the 13-member Playoff committee.
Minnesota (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten), fresh off its impressive 31-26 win over former No. 4 Penn State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) last Saturday, jumped nine spots from No. 17 to get into the Playoff discussion at No. 8. The Nittany Lions fell to No. 9 after the loss.
One-loss Pac-12 leaders Oregon and Utah, which appear destined for a date in the Pac-12 championship game in December, stood pat at No. 6 and 7, respectively, while Big 12 power Oklahoma rounded out the Top 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.