TUSCALOOSA — Apparently winning can cure all ails, as can consistent shooting.
Despite a second straight 22-turnover performance, Alabama produced a season-best 51-percent effort from the floor as four players in double figures sparked an 81-73 win over previously-unbeaten Furman on Tuesday night inside Coleman Coliseum.
"I thought our mindset tonight was 100-percent better (than the last game against Rhode Island), we just sprinted back after the turnover instead of hanging our heads," first-year Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats said. "We're going to turn the ball over — hopefully it's more like 10-12 instead of 22 — but when we do, we just have to get back and get stops."
Those defensive stops helped the Crimson Tide get into its own up-tempo transition offense as Alabama’s young backcourt combination of freshman Jaden Shackelford and sophomore Kira Lewis Jr. led the way with 25 and 19 points, respectively, on a combined 13-of-23 shooting, and 14-of-16 from the free throw line.
Junior wing John Petty Jr. added 16 points on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arch, while redshirt freshman forward Javian Davis topped double digits in scoring for the third-straight game with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting.
The game was played as an introduction to the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis, in which Alabama is one of eight teams participating between Nov. 27-29 on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.
The Crimson Tide (2-3) open the three-day tournament against No. 4 North Carolina (3-0) at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 and will play either Michigan or Iowa State.
Graduate senior guard James “Beetle” Bolden sat out Tuesday night’s game with a bone bruise in his left hand, which was wrapped in a hard cast.
"We're going to take (the cast) off Monday and reevaluate it," Oats said of Bolden's hand. "It'd be nice to get him back with a healthy wrist so he can make some shots for us."
Here are three takeaways from Alabama’s 81-73 win over Furman:
Shackelford establishing himself as an all-around dynamo
Four games into his collegiate career and Shackelford is already making a name for himself.
The 6-3 freshman shooting guard dropped a career-best 25 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, while also pulling down five rebounds and three steals against Furman.
"He's got a lot of built-in confidence just from all the hours he's spent in the gym on his own," Oats said. "Him and Kira are two of the biggest gym-rats we've got. ... I told (Shackelford), 'we're going to coach you hard, because you're that good, and we need you to play heavy minutes for us this year, but we can't win if you don't get a lot better on defense."
But it was Shackelford's offensive game that shined the brightest Tuesday.
Shackelford’s ability to both shoot consistently from the perimeter as well as drive to the basket helped open up Alabama’s offense, and led the Tide to a 38-to-16 advantage in points in the paint and an 8-2 lead in fast-break points.
Shackelford, who came off the bench Tuesday, combined with 18-year-old sophomore Lewis to pace a strong backcourt effort Tuesday night. Lewis added 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting and a team-leading seven rebounds and three assists, including dropping his long 3-pointer with 13:50 remaining to spark a 7-0 run to stop a 14-8 run by Furman early in the second half.
"It felt good," Shackelford said of his bounceback effort after a season-low 5 points against Rhode Island. "My teammates were finding me and me trying to get to my spots, so getting into our flow and finding open spots to get my shot up felt good."
Turnovers remain a problem for Crimson Tide
Oats attributed much of Alabama’s issues with turnovers to start the season with the players’ adjustments to his offense’s break-neck pace.
“They’re definitely not used to playing at this speed,” Oats said Sunday.
That came after a season-worst 22 turnovers in a 93-79 loss at Rhode Island.
And while Tuesday night ended with the Crimson Tide’s second victory of the season, it was another sloppy performance that included another 22 turnovers, including 14 in the first half.
"It's a major problem, we can't turn the ball over one our of every four possessions," Oats said. "We can't beat North Carolina doing this. ... We put a huge point of emphasis on this. ... But I also think we put too much emphasis on some stuff and they didn't playa as comfortable as we'd want them. So there's a fine line."
In fact, 11 of those 14 first-half miscues came in the game’s opening 7:29, though Furman wasn’t able to capitalize like Rhode Island did.
One of the major culprits Tuesday night was Lewis, who led the team with a season-high — or low, depending on how you look at it — seven turnovers to take the team lead with 17, eclipsing Petty’s 16 after just one turnover Tuesday. Fellow junior wing Herbert Jones has nine over the last two games alone, including all four of his in the first 7:02 on Tuesday.
"Kira having seven turnovers is an anomaly, he's not usually that bad turning the ball over," Oats said. "But (Furman) did a pretty good job on him (tonight)."
Controlling the boards is a group effort at Alabama
Despite playing with just one big man much of the time, the Crimson Tide have managed to dominate the boards in nearly every game this season, outrebounding the opposition by an average of more than 10 per game.
That continued Tuesday as Alabama topped the 40-rebound plateau in all four games this season by outrebounding a much-bigger Furman 43-34 in the game, including 36-22 on the defensive end.
Despite his role at point guard, Lewis led the way with seven rebounds, with Jones adding six and the trio of Davis, Petty, and Shackelford pulling down 5 apiece.
"It takes five to rebound, so (Oats) puts an emphasis on (rebounding) and we try our best to capitalize on them each game, and so far that's what we've been doing," Petty said.
Shackelford added: "We have a huge emphasis on rebounding, so to have it spread out across the board is big for us. To have (so many) guys crashing really helps our offense get in the flow."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.