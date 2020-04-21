TUSCALOOSA — As expected, Kira Lewis Jr. is NBA-bound.
Alabama's 19-year-old sophomore point guard announced Tuesday morning via social media that he's hiring an agent and will remain in the 2020 NBA Draft.
"After numerous discussions with my family, I've decided to forgo my remaining college eligibility and remain in the draft by hiring an agent," Lewis said in a minute-long video posted to his social media accounts. "Roll Tide and God bless you all."
Lewis was among three Crimson Tide players, including junior wings Herbert Jones and John Petty Jr., who were entertaining the option to enter the NBA Draft pool but still retain their collegiate eligibility by not hiring agents. The deadline to decide whether to remain in the draft pool is June 15.
Of the three, Lewis has long been considered the most likely to remain in the NBA Draft with most projections listing him as a mid-to-late first-round draft pick, which guarantees him a contract. Not all second-round picks are guaranteed money.
"Obviously, Kira’s leaning more towards being a first-round lock," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said last week. "Him and his family got a decision to make, I guess, based on the information they’re getting. They’ve got to decide whether he’s staying or going. ... That’s more of a personal, family decision they’re going to have to make, and when they’re ready to make it, I think they’ll let everybody know what they decide to do."
A first-team All-SEC player this past season after leading the Crimson Tide in points (18.5), assists (5.2), steals (1.8) and minutes played per game (37.6), Lewis finishes his 2-year career in Tuscaloosa as one of the most productive players in Alabama history.
In 65 career games, Lewis racked up 1,031 points, 260 assists, 235 rebounds, 84 steals and 28 blocks while shooting .447 (363-of-812) and .362 from 3-point range (110-of-304). His 1,031 career points is 51th on the program's all-time scoring list, just ahead of former Tide teammate Donta Hall (1,014, 52nd). Petty also eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau this past season with 1,137 to rank 41st all-time.
Last season, Lewis recorded the program's second-ever triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists Feb. 12 at Auburn, and topped the 30-point mark three separate times including a career high 37 points Feb. 8 at Georgia and 30 points against Penn (Nov. 5) and Vanderbilt (March 3).
