Auburn can still leave its handprint on The Basketball Tournament.
If Asauhn Dixon-Tatum has his way, his fingers will be all over the million-dollar championship game.
One more Auburn basketball alum is set to take to the national stage at TBT starting Thursday, as Dixon-Tatum suits up for Overseas Elite — a team that’s one of the tournament favorites and represents the field’s No. 2 seed.
Overseas Elite plays 15th-seeded Armored Athlete at 3 p.m. on ESPN.
Overseas Elite has won TBT more times than any other team in the tournament’s history, and features former NBA superstar Joe Johnson.
Dixon-Tatum made the cut and joined the team for the first time this summer. He played at Auburn during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons. Since then he has played six seasons of pro basketball, appearing in the G-League and Canada’s NBL.
Most of the excitement for TBT in Auburn circles came from the entry of War Tampa, a team that featured three former Bruce Pearl players in Bryce Brown, Horace Spencer and Desean Murray, and which embraced Auburn fandom by changing its team name and team colors.
Dixon-Tatum played on Tony Barbee’s last teams at Auburn. But he now represents Auburn’s best chance at having an alum win the TBT’s grand prize. Overseas Elite has won four of the six tournaments TBT has ever won. A Notre Dame alumni team won the first-ever TBT in 2014 before Overseas Elite roped together a run of four consecutive TBT championships — and four consecutive years capturing the winner-take-all pool of prize money — before Carmen’s Crew won the tournament last year and entered this year’s tournament as the No. 1 seed.
House of ’Paign, the team that beat War Tampa last Saturday, upset Carmen’s Crew with a decisive win on Wednesday — pointing to the notion that War Tampa had a tough draw in the tournament, and leaving Overseas Elite the highest-seeded team left in the tournament.
Dixon-Tatum, though, his making his first-ever appearance on the Overseas Elite roster, as is Johnson, a seven-time NBA All-Star sure to draw the attention of ESPN’s cameras and the eyes of the basketball world still starved for sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Overseas Elite’s opponent, Armored Athlete, beat Power of the Paw 98-91 in the tournament’s first round. Overseas Elite held a bye until this round of 16.
A win puts Overseas Elite in the tournament quarterfinals, three wins away from the prize money topping $1 million to be awarded to the winning team and split between its coaches and players.
Dixon-Tatum arrived at Auburn after playing at Grand Valley State and Chattahoochee Tech. He started 29 games his senior year at Auburn, averaging six points per game after averaging 3.72 points per game as a junior.
