Bruce Pearl listed them from off the top of his head. There was Anthony Edwards from Georgia, the star coming to Auburn Arena with all eyes on him in that rivalry game. Before that there was Aaron Nesmith carrying Vanderbilt into the building, another touted NBA prospect taking his shot at the Tigers.
Now comes Tyrese Haliburton, another future pro taking center stage on Auburn’s little theater on the Plains.
“What a treat for our fans,” Pearl said Friday, looking forward to it.
Of course, for Pearl and his staff, preparing for Haliburton is less of a treat and more of a challenge.
Haliburton leads Iowa State into Auburn Arena today for a tipoff at 11 a.m., as the Tigers step out of conference play for the Big 12-SEC Challenge and look to string a second win together with last Wednesday’s bounce-back victory.
The game is set to be televised on ESPNU. Auburn enters ranked 16th in the country now 16-2 overall after a resurgent 80-67 win over South Carolina earlier this week that followed two tough losses on the road last week.
Iowa State enters 9-9. Iowa State has a losing record in the Big 12, but with Haliburton, the Cyclones have a 6-foot-5 play-maker soaring on NBA Draft mocks, while standing fourth in the Big 12 in scoring, first in assists and first in steals.
The matchup features the conference’s respective postseason tournament champions from last spring. Iowa State ripped through the Big 12 Tournament last season before ultimately falling to Ohio State in a 6-11 matchup in the NCAA Tournament.
Haliburton “will be as good a player as we’ll play in the Arena,” Pearl said Friday as his team geared up for the game, adding that he thinks Haliburton could be the first point guard taken in the next draft.
“They’ve been in the NCAA Tournament seven out of the last eight years. They’ve won 20 games seven of the last eight years,” Pearl said. “It’s a top 25 program. They’ve played a really tough schedule this year.
“They play in front of sellout crowds all the time, so Auburn Arena will be hostile, hopefully, by 11 o’clock tomorrow morning, but it’s something I think they’re used to.”
And by now, Auburn could be used to playing superstars on its home floor. The Tigers met Ja Morant and Murray State last season in Auburn Arena.
This year, they’ve fared well against those other superstars that have brought their show to Auburn. Nesmith scored 18 points and Vanderbilt gave Auburn a scare back on Jan. 8, but Auburn won the game and survived 83-79. Edwards finished with 18 even on an off day when Georgia came, but Auburn dominated the rivalry game 82-60.
That Vanderbilt game also brought about the emergence of Isaac Okoro in SEC play, as Auburn’s own star player scored a season-high 23 points against the Commodores.
He’ll lead the charge against Haliburton, along with gritty senior Samir Doughty who Pearl touts along with Okoro as a one of the best defensive backcourts he’s had in a while. The Tigers will also want to see more out of others like freshman Devan Cambridge, who exploded onto the scene with 26 points in Auburn’s last game against South Carolina.
Auburn is back in the Big 12-SEC Challenge for the first time since the 2016-17 season. The Tigers are 1-3 in the event, winning its last game in it at TCU in January 2017.
