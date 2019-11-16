Through three quarters on Saturday, the Auburn offense was held scoreless with just 171 yards.
Outside of Seth Williams’ 71 yards on nine catches through three quarters, the Tigers seemed like they were searching for anyone to simply make a play and provide the offense with a little bit of life.
Auburn found that momentum on the first drive of the fourth quarter with Bo Nix hitting sophomore Shedrick Jackson for 25-yard gain then scrambling for nine yards.
The drive ended with a Nix-to-Stove touchdown pass.
After a controversial overturned onside kick, the defense got the offense the ball back, and they went right back into hurry-up mode with a 24-yard pass to Williams then a 14-yard pass to screen to Williams.
Nix capped the drive a two-yard touchdown run, and it felt like a comeback might be a real possibility.
The Tigers seemed to be knocking on the door again after Williams caught a pass on the sideline, but the play was overturned in another controversial review. The drive sputtered out with Nix throwing behind a wide-open Harold Joiner on fourth down.
The first three quarters of struggles made a perfect fourth quarter a requirement for the Tigers, and they came close but ultimately fell short. The question is if Saturday’s game changes the way the offense is called moving forward.
Conventional wisdom all season has suggested that the Tigers lean on the running game with an inconsistent true freshman quarterback, but late in the game Nix seemed to get a rhythm with the two-minute drill. After the game, Gus Malzahn seemed to agree with that sentiment.
Abandoning the run game in favor of more passes likely won’t be needed next week with Samford visiting Jordan-Hare Stadium, but with the Iron Bowl just two weeks away, a change in the game plan could be coming.
Nix has completed 30 passes in each of the last two contests — the fourth-highest single-game mark in Auburn history.
Whether Nix is ready for the entire offensive game plan to hinge on him is certainly a question that is up for debate among Auburn fans, but an increased emphasis on the passing game could fit the rest of Auburn’s offensive personnel.
Seth Williams looked ready for the uptick in passing on Saturday with 13 catches for 121 yards, and that doesn’t include the one big catch that didn’t count. The more opportunities the sophomore gets, the more he looks like the shining star of this offensive unit.
Will Hastings, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove have all flashed their ability at times this season.
The question is if the quarterback is ready, but that question may be answered against Auburn’s biggest rival in two short weeks.
More passing will almost certainly lead to more mistakes, but it could also make for more big plays and give Malzahn a better idea of what he has a quarterback going into next season.
As always, the Iron Bowl will be very, very interesting.
