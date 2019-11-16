AUBURN — Gus Malzahn’s struggles as a head coach against Auburn’s most bitter rivals continued with the loss.
Malzahn’s record against Georgia fell to 2-6. He’s 2-5 against LSU and 2-4 against looming Iron Bowl enemy Alabama.
Malzahn has played Georgia one more time than the others, losing 28-7 in a rematch with the Bulldogs in the 2017 SEC Championship Game after his team beat Georgia 40-17 at home a few weeks earlier.
Malzahn’s only wins against Alabama came in 2013 and 2017. His only victories against Georgia came in those same seasons. Malzahn beat LSU in 2014 and 2016 and lost every other time his teams have played LSU.
Combined, he’s 6-15 against Auburn’s three greatest rivals.
Williams shows out
Although the Auburn offense had issues with consistency against Georgia on Saturday, there were no such problems when Tigers quarterback Bo Nix targeted sophomore wide receiver Seth Williams.
Williams put together a strong game against the Bulldogs, making 13 catches for 121 yards. The outing set a new high mark for Williams, whose previous career best was eight receptions against Mississippi State in October.
“I just ran good routes today. I caught the ball and just finished catches,” Williams said after the game. “They were playing man (coverage), so it was just get open. Just get open, mostly.”
Entering Saturday’s edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, Williams led all Auburn receivers in 2019 with 35 receptions for 569 yards and eight touchdowns. He is coming off a freshman season in which he had 26 receptions for 534 yards and five touchdowns.
Ground game breaks Georgia’s streak
The Auburn offense did something Georgia’s first nine opponents this season never could when it found the end zone on the ground Saturday.
Tigers quarterback Bo Nix broke the Bulldogs’ streak of nine straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown when he plunged into the end zone with 7:03 to go in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game. Nix ended the night with 13 carries for 42 yards and the one score, with his longest run going for nine yards.
Auburn ended the contest with 84 rushing yards and averaged just 2.3 yards per carry in the loss. Georgia entered Saturday’s game fourth in the nation by only allowing 74.6 yards per game.
Bulldogs extend run
Auburn’s loss Saturday extended what has been a recent run of success for Georgia in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
Auburn has struggled in the last few years against Georgia, as the Bulldogs have won six of their last seven games in the rivalry.
The Tigers’ lone victory in that time came in November 2017, when Auburn upset No. 2 Georgia 40-17 in Auburn.
In the last 15 editions of the game, Auburn is 3-12 against the Bulldogs.
