Auburn has added three more players to its 2020 signing class, wrapping up the class Wednesday on February’s National Signing Day.
Auburn picked up letters of intent Wednesday from tight end Brandon Frazier from Texas, junior college defensive tackle Dre Butler from Georgia and junior college defensive tackle Marquis Burks originally from Chicago.
Auburn had already signed 23 players on December Signing Day during college football’s early signing period, and Wednesday only needed to put a bow on its class with a few more pickups.
Auburn lists Frazier as a 6-foot-5, 237-pound tight end from McKinney North High School in Texas. Butler is listed at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, coming to Auburn from Covington, Ga. by way of Independence Community College.
Both those players were publicly committed to Auburn entering Wednesday. Burks marks Auburn’s only Signing-Day surprise, committing and signing on Wednesday out of Iowa Central Community College.
February’s Signing Day is not what it once was after the advent of December’s early signing period. Like several teams, most of Auburn’s class was signed and delivered in December and Wednesday offered room for only a few pickups for Auburn.
