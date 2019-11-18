This year’s Iron Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The SEC announced kickoff times for that weekend on Monday morning. The game will be televised on CBS.
The Iron Bowl is often selected by CBS as the SEC’s premier game for television audiences.
Auburn tunes up for the rivalry game with Samford this Saturday at 11 a.m.
Alabama faces Western Carolina in its own tune-up.
Auburn is 7-3 on the season. Alabama is 9-1.
This year’s game will mark the 84th edition of the game. Alabama leads the series 46-36-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.