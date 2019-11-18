Iron Bowl 2018

This year’s Iron Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The SEC announced kickoff times for that weekend on Monday morning. The game will be televised on CBS.

The Iron Bowl is often selected by CBS as the SEC’s premier game for television audiences.

Auburn tunes up for the rivalry game with Samford this Saturday at 11 a.m.

Alabama faces Western Carolina in its own tune-up.

Auburn is 7-3 on the season. Alabama is 9-1.

This year’s game will mark the 84th edition of the game. Alabama leads the series 46-36-1.

