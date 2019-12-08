The odds say Auburn’s headed down to Florida.
But the odds haven’t meant much to Auburn’s season so far this year.
Auburn doesn’t know where it’s headed this postseason, and the projections are scattered, but bowl destinations will be announced this afternoon starting at 2 p.m.
The final four at the College Football Playoffs is all but set, with pairings set to be revealed at 11:15 a.m. on ESPN.
Then at 2 p.m., teams like Auburn will begin to learn where their postseason trips will take them.
Three out of seven potential destinations send Auburn to the Sunshine State. The Citrus Bowl in Orlando will likely be choosing between Auburn and Alabama after the College Football Playoffs and New Year’s Six bowl games are all set.
After the Citrus Bowl gets its pick, the next six teams are assigned to the following six bowl games by the conference office in consultation with schools and the bowls:
» Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.
» Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.
» Belk Bowl in Charlotte, N.C.
» Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn.
» Texas Bowl in Houston, Texas.
» Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn.
Add the Citrus Bowl to that list and take the Music City Bowl off since Auburn wen there last year, and three out of the six possible options send Auburns south to Florida.
The New Year’s Six bowls are paired on the letter of contracts and based on the final rankings from the College Football Playoffs committee. The Citrus Bowl has the opportunity to pick Alabama over Auburn, though, if it so chooses, regardless of where the teams are ranked. Auburn was ranked No. 11 in the committee’s most recent rankings released last week, the fourth-highest SEC team ahead of No. 12 Alabama but behind No. 9 Florida. Georgia could be headed to the Sugar Bowl after its SEC Championship Game, and Florida could be headed to the Orange Bowl.
Auburn went to the Music City Bowl last year after two straight years in the New Year’s Six.
After Auburn went to the BCS National Championship Game in Gus Malzahn’s first year as Auburn’s head coach, the Tigers went to the Outback Bowl to play Wisconsin at the end of the 2014 season, and then Memphis at the Birmingham Bowl at the end of the 2015 season.
Then at the end of the 2016 season Auburn played at the Sugar Bowl and then played in the Peach Bowl after the 2017 season.
