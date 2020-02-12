Auburn is offering beer and wine to all ticketholders of age at Plainsman Park during home baseball games this season, the school announced on Wednesday, detailing fan experience upgrades at the stadium for 2020.
Auburn opens its season Friday against Illinois-Chicago.
Alcohol will be for sale in the Tiger Terrace area down the left field line in the stadium, in an area open to all fans with a game ticket. Previously, only paid entrants in the Plainsman Patio tented area on the first base side had access to alcohol purchases at games.
Beer and wine sales will conclude in the middle of the seventh inning at every game. Alcohol is not allowed to leave to the Tiger Terrace general admission area and no outside food or beverage is allowed in. Fans are encouraged, though, to bring their own tailgate chairs into the terrace.
Auburn also announced on Wednesday that the stadium is expanding its Kids Zone located down the first base line, that Chick-fil-A is being brought into one of its vending areas, and that the school is partnering with Tailgate Guys to offer cabana rentals for SEC games starting in March.
Season tickets for 2020 are sold out but mini-plan options are available, as are single-game tickets.
First pitch for Friday’s season opener is set for 5 p.m. On Saturday, Auburn opens a doubleheader with Illinois-Chicago at 1 p.m. before the teams conclude their weekend series Sunday at 11 a.m.
