After big wins in the Big Apple, the Auburn men’s basketball team has jumped up four spots to No. 14 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Monday.
Auburn entered the Legends Classic in Brooklyn last week standing at No. 18, and swept it to take home the midseason tournament’s trophy.
Auburn returns home Thursday night to face Furman in Auburn Arena.
The Tigers are 7-0 on the season.
Auburn beat New Mexico 84-59 last Monday to start its two-day run at the Barclays Center where the Brooklyn Nets play, then topped Richmond 79-65 in the tournament finals.
Auburn is one of four teams ranked in the AP’s Top 25. Kentucky is No. 9, Tennessee is No. 17, and Florida is No. 24.
After Thursday’s game with Furman, Auburn will be off for nine days before the Tigers travel to Birmingham to play Saint Louis in the Mike Slive Invitational.
Thursday’s game against Furman is set for an 8 p.m. tipoff. The game will be televised on SEC Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.