Auburn's Samir Doughty attacks against Furman during the teams' game on Dec. 5 at Auburn Arena. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Standing as one of just eight undefeated teams left in the country, the Auburn men’s basketball team jumped two spots to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press rankings released Monday.

The Tigers are 8-0, having survived an overtime scare against Furman in the team’s last time out last Thursday.

Auburn will next play Saint Louis in Birmingham at the Mike Slive Invitational this Saturday.

Auburn returns to Auburn Arena on Dec. 19, for its nonconference matchup with NC State.

Auburn is the second-highest ranked SEC team in the poll. Kentucky stands at No. 8. Tennessee is No. 19.

Richmond, the team Auburn beat in the Legends Classic finals in Brooklyn, received Top 25 votes. The Spiders represent Auburn’s only nonconference opponent to make an appearance on the poll.

Florida, Georgia and LSU all received votes but were not ranked.

At the top of the poll, undefeated Louisville stands No. 1 with Kansas behind at No. 2 and Ohio State at No. 3.

No. 4 Maryland and No. 5 Michigan round out the top five.

Auburn was ranked No. 24 in the preseason Top 25 and has climbed ever since.

