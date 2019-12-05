When everyone else was enjoying their turkey and their time off last week, J’Von McCormick was anxious.
He couldn’t stay away, watching the power teams across the country competing in other holiday tournaments from coast to coast.
And he just wanted to get back out there and play.
McCormick and the rest of the Auburn men’s basketball team will get that wish tonight, when the Tigers host Furman at 8 p.m. in Auburn Arena. The game is set to be broadcast on SEC Network.
The game will feature Auburn’s annual toy drive for Toys for Tots. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to be donated at the Auburn Arena entrances.
Auburn is 7-0, now ranked No. 14 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 after the team swept through the Legends Classic in Brooklyn early in the holiday week.
“Honestly I wanted to keep playing,” said McCormick, Auburn’s senior point guard, of his week after Auburn’s wins on Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week. “I kind of get bored just not playing and just practicing and just watching other teams play on TV.
“But I feel like we needed this rest for our bodies, knowing that we played a lot of games in a few amount of days of rest.”
Auburn’s won them all so far, still undefeated. After eight days off, the Tigers will kick back into gameday gear against the Paladins, who are 7-2 so far this season.
Furman’s played one other SEC team earlier this season, losing at Alabama 81-73 on Nov. 19. Furman’s only other loss this season came at South Florida earlier this week, on Monday.
“We’re getting ready to play another good team,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said Wednesday.
“Furman is another one of those teams that you try to stay away from,” he went on. Like Davidson, South Alabama and Georgia Southern, Pearl sees Furman as another dangerous mid-major team on Auburn’s slate that high-majors normally wouldn’t want to schedule.
“Why? Because they beat Villanova at Villanova last year. They lost by five at Tennessee,” he said. “They’re 8-2 in their last 10 road games, with the two losses being at South Florida on Monday and at Alabama. So they’re a really good team.”
From his scouting report, Pearl pointed to two dangers Furman presents: Forcing turnovers and hitting 3-pointers. Furman’s 83 steals this season puts the team at 17th nationally in that category. Furman forced 21 Alabama turnovers in the team’s game against the Tide.
And the Paladins have knocked down more than 10 turnovers in four games this season — including on the road at Tuscaloosa.
On Auburn’s end, McCormick said he thinks free-throw shooting and 3-pointer consistency are probably the two areas the team needs to improve on at this stage.
“I think we’re developing pretty fast,” he said. “We had a lot of new guys and we’re going to be adjusting to the defense and offense. I feel like they are adjusting pretty good.”
Pearl said his team was off late last week for the holiday, after returning from Brooklyn early Wednesday morning. The coaches got some recruiting done over the weekend, and a lot of the players came back Saturday for the Iron Bowl. Then Sunday, the Tigers returned to practice and went with contact Monday and Tuesday before tapering down in game preparation on Wednesday.
“It’s all been about Furman. It’s all been about us,” Pearl said. “The key is, ‘Can we continue to be the most excited team on the floor?’ ‘At what point are we going to start to believe the rankings?’ — which I don’t necessarily care about nor necessarily hold much credence too. We’re trying to become a very good basketball team.
“I think we’ve become a good basketball team and we’ve improved a lot in the last couple of months, but trust me, we’ve got a long way to go. Attitude’s been good, though.”
After tonight’s game, Auburn will be off for another spell until Dec. 14 and its Mike Slive Invitational game against Saint Louis in Birmingham.
