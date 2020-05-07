After a premature end to the entire 2019-2020 college basketball season, the Auburn men’s basketball team is looking ahead to next season. Now, the Tigers officially have a marquee non-conference matchup set for the coming campaign.
Auburn will face Memphis on Dec. 12 as part of Holiday Hoopsgiving, which will be a series of games played in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. In addition to the matchup between Auburn and Memphis, the day’s games will also feature Clemson versus Alabama, LSU versus South Florida and Mississippi State versus Dayton.
The Holiday Hoopsgiving games will officially begin on Nov. 27 when Kentucky takes on Georgia Tech one day after Thanksgiving.
See you in the 🅰️ on Dec. 12. 👊— Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) May 7, 2020
📰 https://t.co/G3A0crvbZh#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/Y4nc4JpIHN
"We are very excited about playing in State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta, home of the Atlanta Hawks," Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said in a statement. "What a great opportunity for our student-athletes to compete against a top program in Memphis.
"We have so many great fans and alumni in Atlanta, and I'm challenging them to sell the place out. Congratulations to Chris Williams and the VII Group for putting on what promises to be a great event. We are also pleased with the event's support of the Mike Slive Foundation for prostate cancer research."
Auburn will take on a Memphis squad that went 21-10 in head coach Penny Hardaway’s second season. Since the 2017-2018 season, both Auburn and Memphis have put together three 20-win seasons.
The matchup between the two programs will be the second-ever after Auburn prevailed 78-64 at Memphis in 1953. The game will mark just the third time Auburn has played a regular season non-conference game in Atlanta, the other instances being games against Illinois in 2013 and Georgia State in 1990.
Auburn looks to return to action after a promising 2019-2020 campaign that was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Tigers posted a 25-6 record and finished the regular season second in the SEC before play was ultimately halted prior to their first game of the conference’s postseason tournament.
OFFICIAL: The annual Holiday Hoopsgiving is bringing an all new collegiate experience to State Farm Arena that Atlanta will call its own. On Nov. 27th and Dec. 12th, top college teams from all over the country are participating @HHoopsgiving @theviigroup #ExperienceTheGift. pic.twitter.com/0eKLgimDHf— Samad Hines (@Samad_Hines) May 7, 2020
