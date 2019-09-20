It’s no secret anywhere in the locker room in Auburn.
And it’s no secret over in College Station, Texas, either.
Auburn wants to run the ball — and the Tigers’ success in their showdown Saturday at Texas A&M will start right there.
Texas A&M gave up just 19 rushing yards to Auburn last year and now is allowing just 87.7 rushing yards per game this season going into the matchup set for 2:30 p.m. at Kyle Field, but the Tigers are still certain their key to victory lies with breaking that wall down and establishing a rushing attack against the Aggies.
Ask anyone. Even ask a receiver.
“I think we’ve identified ourselves with what we want to do. We’re a run team,” veteran wideout Will Hastings said — adding that the team is still going pass plenty, of course.
“I think these last three games we really identified ourselves as who we are, and we’re ready to hit the road and take on Texas A&M.”
Ready or not, the road trip is coming.
Auburn rolled up 467 rushing yards against outmatched Kent State on homecoming last weekend, before hitting the locker room doors in celebration feeling a little bit better about that team identity.
But the sledding’s going to be much tougher against Texas A&M, the team that held JaTarvious Whitlow to just 16 yards on eight carries. Shaun Shivers added 11 yards, and outside of them, no one rushed for any more than four yards, with sacks on Jarrett Stidham bringing the rushing total to its lowest for Auburn in a single game since 2000.
It took Stidham’s passing — and a game-deciding touchdown catch from Seth Williams in the final stages — for Auburn to come back and win 28-24.
“What stood out to me last year, and this year, is their run fits,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn explained as his team prepared for the Aggies this week.
Texas A&M gave up just 121 rushing yards to top-ranked Clemson in a loss in the Aggies’ marquee game so far this year.
“Their linebackers know their gaps,” Malzahn said. “Their gap integrity on defense in run fits is very impressive. They do a good job of setting the edge. They do a good job on the backend. They mix up their coverages with their pressures and everything.
“Last year they did a very good job against us. I think we were fortunate to win that game, the way we played offensively — if it wasn’t for the last two series.”
This year, Texas A&M’s rushing defense per yards allowed is good for the SEC’s third-best mark.
After that Sept. 7 loss to Clemson, the Aggies bounced back with a 62-3 win over Lamar, giving up 134 yards in that one. Texas A&M allowed season-opening opponent Texas State to muster just eight yards, to help that average.
Auburn has seen its struggles in the run game, especially in the first halves of its first two games against formidable foes in Oregon and Tulane, but finished with 206 rushing yards and 176 rushing yards, respectively, in those two games before rumbling all over Kent State.
“On the offense, we know we have to run the ball, and then if we can do that, we’re really confident as a team,” Auburn quarterback Bo Nix said this week. He was asked at the time if the team was confident after its 3-0 start. He said his confidence started with the team’s defense — and then on offense, his mind immediately went to that running game.
It starts there for Auburn, in every game.
“After we started running a lot, all the passes are going to be open,” receiver Eli Stove said after the Kent State win. “That’s what we established.”
This week, Auburn expects that to be key, hoping to run out of College Station with a win.
