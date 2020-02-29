Taylor St. Jacques knew see was in for a good day as soon as she saw her draw and found out she’d be teaming with Sully and Karl on Saturday afternoon. The two horses likely sensed they were in good hands with the Auburn junior on their backs.
“Sully and Karl are kinda my two boys,” St. Jacques said with a laugh. “They are my two favorites here and I really, really lucked out getting those two draws. It makes me go in and I’m very, very excited go in. It is not like, ‘Hey, let me really, really ride and really focus.’ I have more fun when I get horses that I really love like those two.”
St. Jacques helped lead the No. 1 ranked Tigers to a 13-5 victory over No. 3 ranked South Carolina at the Auburn University Equestrian Center.
“They just keep raising the bar,” Auburn coach Greg Williams said.
“If they can come back like they have been all year, just being united as a team, there is nothing that can stop them. They are just an amazing group.”
St. Jacques was a key part in getting the Tigers off to a great start to the day in ‘flat.’ Auburn won 4-of-5 head-to-head matchups with the Gamecocks in that flat with St. Jacques turning in the best score of the day with an 87 aboard Sully. She was named the Most Outstanding Performer in the event.
“Huge win today,” St. Jacques said. “South Carolina has been on a bit of a roll. They’ve been beating some really good teams. They have been riding really well – high scores.”
The other three Tiger wins in the flat came from Ava Stearns, Emma Kurtz and McKayla Langmeier. South Carolina’s one win came with Madison Sellman edging out Paige Matthies.
While a 4-1 advantage in the ‘flat’ was a great start, things only got better for the Tigers in the western arena in the ‘horsemanship’ discipline. Auburn rolled South Carolina 4-0 in what has become the Tigers’ strongest event this season.
Auburn junior Deanna Green earned Most Outstanding Performer honors in ‘horsemanship’ with a 76.5 ride atop Hannah. Taylor Searles, Oliva Tordoff and Kara Kaufman also had wins for Tigers and Auburn’s Maddie Spak and South Carolina’s Kiersten Beckner came away with a draw.
“She just brought it up to a new level,” Williams said on Green’s ride.
At the midway point in the meet, Auburn held an 8-1 lead.
“Winning points like that boom, boom, boom right off the bat, it kinda builds our confidence,” St. Jacques said.
In ‘fences,’ Auburn’s dominance continued to show with St. Jacques turning in another 87, this time atop Karl. St. Jacques scored an 87 in each event. She was the only rider to reach that mark in any event.
Ava Stearns and Meghan Knapic added wins for the Tigers as well with Knapic’s 79 being the score which officially sealed the win.
South Carolina and Auburn tied the ‘reining’ portion of the competition 2-2. Auburn junior Terri-June Granger was named the Most Outstanding Performer in the event with a 71.5.
“We started strong and had eight points right of the bat and I believe that is what is expected,” Granger said. “That is what we expect to do.”
Searles also had a win and Jen Kasper tied South Carolina’s Jordan Scott.
Fans will have one more opportunity to catch the No. 1 ranked team in all the land on Saturday, March 7, when they host Texas A&M in the regular season finale before hitting the road for the SEC Championships in Athens, Ga., and then the NCEA National Championships in Waco, Texas.
“The crowd is amazing,” Granger said. “I actually had a girl from another team ask me before: ‘Do y’all always have this big of a crowd?’ And I’m like, ‘Yep, every time.’ We always have a big crowd and the fans are great.”
