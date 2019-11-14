The shots kept falling on the wrong end, Auburn found itself scrambling out of position far too often, and visiting Old Dominion came in and beat the Auburn women’s basketball team 89-74 in Auburn Arena on Thursday night, dropping the Tigers to 1-1 on the season.
Those 89 points marked the most Auburn’s given up in a game since 2016.
Old Dominion hung 41 up by halftime and led 41-39 at the break. The Tigers did what they could to find scoring to make up for their still-developing defense, but Old Dominion raced away with the shootout.
“We’re not going to beat anyone giving up 89 points,” Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said after the loss. “That’s way too many points.
“That’s not who we are. That’s not what we do.”
Scoring big, Old Dominion led by nine in the first quarter and by 10 in the third quarter, but the Tigers use bursts of offense to catch back up both times. Old Dominion led 60-50 with two minutes left in the third quarter when Auburn kick-started its last-gasp effort on offense. The Tigers put together an 8-0 run to end the frame to make it 60-58 going into the fourth, boosted by back-to-back Erin Howard 3-pointers.
But Auburn couldn’t make enough stops from there. A tie game exploded into a 16-point Old Dominion lead in a matter of five minutes in the fourth quarter.
“We talked about that in the locker room: Defense wins games,” Auburn senior guard Daisa Alexander said. Alexander led the Tigers with 17 points.
When she checked out with foul trouble in the fourth, the Tigers’ chances at outscoring the visitors seemed to wither.
Auburn tied the game early in the fourth at 61-61. But soon after, as Old Dominion led 66-64, Alexander picked up her fourth foul with 7:24 left and headed to the bench, and by the time she could check back in, Old Dominion led 82-69.
Auburn played four freshmen in the backcourt.
Auburn mustered just four points off turnovers in the first half and 14 in the game. The Tigers averaged 23.4 points off turnovers per game last season, but with so many youngsters in the backcourt, the team hasn’t seen as much return from Williams-Flournoy’s high-investment, high-reward press defense scheme.
“It’s just an all-over-the-place defense,” Alexander said, when asked to draw from her experience in detailing what those youngsters are going through in learning the system. “You just have to be relentless.
“I guess we just haven’t bought into it as a whole. So, you look all over the place and we’re not closing up traps and getting to the middle. We’re not being disciplined.”
Williams-Flournoy assured it wasn’t just the young players making mistakes Thursday. Alexander agreed with her.
“It’s a lot of older ones that are making mistakes,” the head coach added.
Auburn defeated Wofford 84-82, in what was another tough outing for the Tigers on defense.
Auburn fell to 1-1 on the season with Thursday’s loss.
The Tigers return to action to play at UAB on Nov. 21.
“It’s the second game of the season so we’re not going to be all bent over and, ‘Everything’s got to change,’ and, ‘Change this, change that,’” Williams-Flournoy said. “At the end of the day, we’ve just got to play defense. That’s the only adjustment that we need to make.
“They’ve got to buy into playing defense, they’ve got to sit out there and play defense, they’ve got to play hard every single possession.”
