Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has signed a new three-year contract that keeps him with the team through 2022, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Steele is sticking with Auburn.
And Auburn’s defense is staying in proven hands.
His new deal re-ups Steele for the next three football seasons. His old contract, which he signed back in 2018, carried him through the 2020 season. This new extension adds two more seasons to his tenure.
“Kevin has done a fantastic job with our defense the last four years making it one of the best in the country,” Malzahn said in a statement. “This will provide great stability and leadership for our defense in the future.
“I’m appreciative of Kevin’s hard work.”
That hard work has fielded some powerful defenses on the Plains. Auburn’s defense has posted top-20 marks in opponent scoring averages in each year since Steele arrived at Auburn ahead of the 2016 season. In total over the last four seasons, opponents have averaged just 18.6 points per game in the 53 games that Steele has served as Auburn’s defensive coordinator.
In the SEC, Auburn has boasted top-four numbers in scoring defense in each of his first three seasons, running up until this year’s team finished sixth in the conference in scoring defense.
This year’s defense allowed 19.5 points per game, holding eventual national champion LSU to a season-low 23 points.
Auburn boasts that under Steele’s guidance the team’s defense has been one of only five Division I FBS defenses to hold opponents to a scoring average under 20 points per game through each of the last four seasons.
Steele came to Auburn in 2016 after a one-year stint as defensive coordinator at LSU in 2015. He is a near-40-year coaching veteran.
Auburn did not release details of Steele’s new contract with Wednesday’s announcement. His last deal earned him just more than $2 million for the 2019 season, per the coaching salary database kept by USA Today.
