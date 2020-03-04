Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES FLINT RIVER NEAR GRIFFIN HWY. 16 AFFECTING FAYETTE AND SPALDING COUNTIES FLINT RIVER NEAR CARSONVILLE HWY. 19 AFFECTING CRAWFORD... TALBOT...TAYLOR AND UPSON COUNTIES TURKEY CREEK NEAR BYROMVILLE AFFECTING DOOLY COUNTY ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. * AT 930 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 29.1 FEET, AND NEARLY STEADY. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING, AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST TO DEVELOP. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL RISE, REACHING NEAR 32 FEET BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. * AT 28 FEET, MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE FLOODED AROUND ONE FOOT DEEP AND CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER ON THE ALABAMA SIDE WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD. AT 30 FEET, MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. LARGE PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE FLOODED UP TO 3 FEET DEEP. THE WATER LEVEL REACHES THE TOP OF THE BOAT RAMP BEHIND THE COLUMBUS CONVENTION AND TRADE CENTER. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER IN ALABAMA WILL BE FLOODED UP TO TWO FEET DEEP. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN PHENIX CITY WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD. AT 32 FEET, MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES TO EXPAND ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. LARGE PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE COMPLETELY COVERED WITH FLOWING WATER UP TO 5 FEET DEEP. FLOOD WATERS REACH THE MAINTENANCE DOORS UNDERNEATH THE COLUMBUS CONVENTION AND TRADE CENTER. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER IN ALABAMA WILL BE FLOODED UP TO 4 FEET DEEP. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN PHENIX CITY WILL BE UNDER TWO FEET OF WATER. &&