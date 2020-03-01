For every Auburn punch, Tennessee had a counterpunch.
But the Tigers went down swinging.
The Auburn women’s basketball team battled to the buzzer until perennial power Tennessee hit the game-winner with 0.6 seconds left, and ultimately escaped with a 56-55 win on Sunday in the teams’ regular-season finale — sending Auburn on to the SEC Tournament after finishing the year in Auburn Arena.
Auburn senior Daisa Alexander hit three clutch free throws to tie the game with 3.8 seconds left, but Tennessee’s Jordan Horston came right back hitting a floater in the lane with less than a second left to win. Auburn got fouled on its last-gasp inbounds play, but then missed one free throw as Tennessee survived.
Auburn ended the season 10-17 overall and 4-12 in the SEC what became a lost regular season on the Plains.
Now the Tigers will attempt to make some noise in the postseason.
Auburn goes to the SEC Tournament as the No. 13 seed and will meet Vanderbilt as the No. 12 seed in the opening round starting Wednesday in Greenville, S.C.
“I thought we had every opportunity to win that basketball game,” Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said. Her team forced 24 Tennessee turnovers. “I thought we played well enough defensively to win that basketball game.
“We just needed a few more shots to fall.”
Alexander led Auburn with 15 points — Auburn’s lone senior leading the team in scoring on Senior Day.
Robyn Benton added 11 points. Tennessee’s Rennia Davis mustered a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds and ultimately helped the Lady Vols hold Auburn star Unique Thompson to just six points.
Auburn came back from down eight points in the fourth quarter to tie the game 51-51 with 3:19 left, with Thompson capping a 9-1 run for the Tigers at the free throw line. But Tennessee came back with a score inside with 2:21 left, and in the waning moments as both teams scratched and clawed, neither could score until Tennessee sank a free throw with 13 seconds left to make it 54-51.
Alexander drew a foul while shooting on the other end to tie the game, but that only set the stage for Horston’s heroics.
Big Senior Day
Alexander was honored by Auburn before the game.
Alexander averaged 13.7 points per game during this regular season, often playing out of position as the natural scorer was asked to play plenty of point guard for the Tigers.
“Daisa’s been awesome,” Williams-Flournoy said.
Alexander was Auburn’s second-leading scorer in each of the past two seasons, averaging 14.2 points per game as a sophomore and 14.9 points per game last year on Auburn’s way to the NCAA Tournament.
She became one of Auburn’s best players after staying patient her freshman season.
“That’s my buddy right there,” Williams-Flournoy said. “She had to get through some things her freshman year.
“I wish every player in the country would understand this: Daisa had to wait her turn. … So many kids today won’t do that. They’ll just up and leave and go somewhere else thinking the grass is greener on the other side. Well, you see Daisa’s career and what she’s been able to do here, so kudos to her for staying when it’s a tough situation to be in, when most people quit.”
Alexander was on the free-throw line again in the final second when one shot fell and then one shot missed before the buzzer sounded.
“It’s just tough,” Williams-Flournoy said. “I just told her to keep her head up. ‘Don’t think about that free throw that you missed. Think about the three that you knocked down to even tie the basketball game.
“It’s tough. It’s Senior Night, her last home game. The last thing she’s going to go out remembering that she missed a free throw that could’ve tied up the basketball game — that’s not even close to what a player she is.”
On to the tournament
Auburn plays Vanderbilt at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The winning team will advance to play No. 5 Arkansas on Thursday afternoon.
The tournament is played at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
For Williams-Flournoy, Auburn’s goal there is simply to finish strong.
“Just to continue to compete and to continue to play as hard we are, but let’s just finish it out,” Williams-Flournoy said. “Let’s finish out a game. Let’s not come back in the locker room saying ‘We should’ve, would’ve, could’ve.’ Let’s finish it out and get the win.”
