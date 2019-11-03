Auburn dropped to No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25 after its survival win over Ole Miss on Saturday.
Looming rival Georgia is No. 6 and Iron Bowl enemy Alabama is No. 2, looming on the stretch of the schedule for Auburn.
Auburn is off this week as Alabama takes on No. 1 LSU in a 1-2 matchup sure to captivate the college football world.
Auburn stayed put at No. 12 in the USA Today coaches’ poll after that tight scrape with Ole Miss 20-14.
Undefeated Baylor jumped Auburn in the AP poll.
In the coaches’ poll, Alabama is No. 1 and LSU is No. 2.
Georgia jumped up two spots in the AP poll after beating now-No. 10 Florida in the teams’ rivalry showdown last Saturday. The Bulldogs beat the Gators 24-17.
Auburn hosts Georgia on Nov. 16 before tuning up for the Iron Bowl against Samford on Nov. 23 before the Alabama throwdown on Nov. 30.
Auburn’s final three games are all at home in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
