Auburn dropped out of the top 10 in both major polls after its loss to Florida on Saturday, falling down to No. 12 on Sunday in both the new Associated Press rankings and the latest USA Today coaches’ poll.
Auburn lost to Florida 24-13 on Saturday. Auburn was No. 7 in both polls.
Florida has now taken Auburn’s spot at No. 7 in both polls. Florida entered Saturday ranked No. 10 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the coaches’ poll.
Six SEC teams remain ranked in both. Alabama stands No. 1 atop both rankings.
In the AP poll, Georgia is tied at No. 3 with Ohio State. LSU is No. 5. Texas A&M is No. 24.
Auburn will play at LSU on Oct. 26, host Georgia on Nov. 16 and host Alabama on Nov. 30.
First, Auburn has a bye week next, then will play at Arkansas.
In the coaches’ poll, Georgia is alone at No. 3 and LSU is No. 6. Texas A&M is No. 21 there.
Auburn’s first opponent, Oregon, stands at No. 13 just behind Auburn in both rankings. Auburn still holds wins over two ranked teams to its merit, in victories over Oregon and Texas A&M, but suffered its first loss to Florida.
Notre Dame and Texas are the only one-loss teams ranked ahead of the Tigers. Texas is ahead of Auburn at No. 11 in both polls, its only loss coming to LSU. Notre Dame is No. 9 in the AP poll and No. 10 in the coaches’ poll, with its only loss coming to Georgia.
This Saturday as Auburn is off, Florida plays at LSU for a top-10 meeting.
