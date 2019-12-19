This game is going to be Auburn’s toughest test yet.
Somehow, Bruce Pearl has been able to say that several times this season. As the SEC schedule closes in, and the season’s intensity ramps higher and higher, Auburn’s seemingly gone up against tougher and tougher competition. Before almost every tipoff, Pearl has been able to present his team with a new challenge.
And that’s certainly the case again tonight, as Auburn hosts NC State at 8 p.m. in Auburn Arena and on ESPN2.
Auburn is 9-0 and NC State is 8-2, but the Tigers are playing their first game against a power conference team this season, and it comes featuring a rival from famed Tobacco Road which bounced Auburn last season.
Maybe it’s just a trick of perception that’s put Auburn on what seems like a ladder slowly building the team up to a high level of competition before the ultimate challenge in SEC play.
Maybe it’s a piece of genius by Pearl in building this year’s nonconference schedule.
Either way, Auburn’s bent on embracing this toughest test yet, and showing it’s ready to enter the new year attacking the rest of the SEC.
“This will be as good of an offensive team as we’ll play,” Pearl said this week as his team got ready for the Wolfpack. “So it’ll help expose us and get us ready for SEC play.”
Auburn lost 78-71 at NC State in Raleigh, N.C. last December. Auburn turned it over a season-high 25 times in that game. It was tough to go back and watch film of that one, Pearl admitted.
But now Auburn has the chance to right that wrong and give NC State a better game in the Tigers’ home arena.
“We can’t beat any teams like that in the country turning the ball over that much,” Auburn’s senior guard Samir Doughty said, thinking back to that frustrating night in North Carolina. “So that’s something that we’re going to focus on. We’re going to focus on not turning the ball over.”
There’ll also be a focus for Auburn on the defensive end, as NC State flies in presenting a tough challenge for an Auburn team that early this season has seemingly presented an even better defense than the one last year’s high-scoring Final Four team — but has yet to prove it against power conference competition like NC State presents.
NC State has five players averaging double-figure totals in scoring, with a sixth averaging 9.6 points per game. The Wolfpack enters having hit 25 of 50 from 3-point range in its last two games.
NC State is scoring 82.5 points per game, good for the nation’s 16th-best scoring average.
“It’s like we’ve been talking about all season, it just seems like the next one gets to be tougher and that’s sort of the case with NC State,” Pearl said.
“It’ll be a really, really good challenge,” he added.
After tonight’s game, Auburn hits a quick turnaround facing Lehigh on Saturday at home. That game is set for a 5 p.m. tip in Auburn Arena.
Then Auburn plays Lipscomb on Dec. 29 for its last game before SEC play opens in January.
“I just know that this is a team that wants to compete, wants to get better and wants to win,” Doughty said of his Tigers. We’re sacrificing whatever we need to continue winning, so that’s what I’ve pretty much learned about us.”
