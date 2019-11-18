Auburn’s taking a look down the road, Bruce Pearl says.
There’s no question that his team’s ultimate goal is to get to the NCAA Tournament. Monday night in Auburn Arena, the head coach says his Tigers are meeting a team that’ll be there.
Auburn hosts Colgate tonight at 7 p.m. on the Plains, as Auburn matches up against the defending champion of the Patriot League who Pearl predicts will win the league and secure its bid to the national tournament again this season.
The game will be televised on SEC Network.
“The biggest thing I’ve been emphasizing is that, ‘Guys, this is an opportunity to get one against the field,’” Pearl said Sunday as his team prepared. “Colgate is going to win the Patriot League,” he predicted. “They were an NCAA Tournament team from a year ago.”
Colgate lost to Tennessee 77-70 then in the first round. The Raiders were competitive then, and competitive this season in losses at Syracuse and at Clemson.
Colgate swept the Patriot League’s regular-season championship and its tournament championship last season, and returns its top five scorers from that run.
Auburn blasted Cal State Northridge 116-70 last Friday night, but Pearl expects a tougher matchup tonight.
“It’s an opportunity to get one against a team that’s going to be in the NCAA Tournament,” Pearl said.
“It’s going to be a different feel,” he said, comparing it to last Friday.
The game is part of the lead-up to the Legends Classic, which will send Auburn to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, early next week.
Auburn will play New Mexico there next Monday, then advance to the following Tuesday to play either the winner or loser of the Wisconsin-Richmond game played that Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.